On Wednesday (Aug. 9), an announcement appeared on Lil Tay‘s Instagram page that appeared to confirm her and her brother’s passing. “It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain,” the message read.

Today (Aug. 10), TMZ is now reporting that the social media star is very much still breathing. “I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I’m completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say,” Tay’s new statement to the outlet said. “It’s been a very traumatizing 24 hours. All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones, all while trying to sort out this mess… My Instagram account was compromised by a third party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumors regarding me, to the point that even my name was wrong. My legal name is Tay Tian, not ‘Claire Hope.'”

Following the initial account of Tay’s death, her former manager, Harry Tsang, revealed that he was unable to properly confirm any news. “Given the complexities of the current circumstances, I am at a point where I cannot definitively confirm or dismiss the legitimacy of the statement issued by the family,” Tsang wrote to Insider. “This situation calls for cautious consideration and respect for the sensitivities involved. My commitment remains focused on delivering updates that are both reliable and appropriately timed.” Tay’s father, Christopher Hope, declined to react to the initial IG post about his daughter’s death, nor did he confirm whether or not she transitioned. The Los Angeles medical examiner had no information on the matter, and authorities in both Los Angeles and Tay’s hometown of Vancouver, CA confirmed that there wasn’t an active investigation at that time.