a Gift & a Curse was released in June with 15 songs and zero features. Turbo, Omar Grand, Cam Griffin, Kenny Stuntin, Sim, Nils, Pooh Beatz, Lnk, Mario Peterson, and many more contributed to the overall production. In addition to receiving critical acclaim for its raw subject matter, a Gift & a Curse debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with 85,000 album-equivalent units sold, making it one of the best selling rap albums of 2023.

In December of last year, the “pushin P” rapper was released from Fulton County Jail after pleading guilty to a single charge of racketeering, the result of a larger indictment against Young Thug and several members of the Young Stoner Life collective. He received five years in prison, from which one year was commuted to time served while the rest was suspended subject to a variety of probation stipulations, including 500 hours of community service.

Those interested in seeing Gunna live can head here for additional information. One dollar from each ticket sold will go to The Goodr Foundation, an entity that “strives to end world hunger by cultivating countless resources for their partners and network of recipients.”