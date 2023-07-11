Gunna continues to see success with his fourth studio LP, a Gift & a Curse. As reported by Billboard on Monday (July 10), the album’s latest standout, “f**umean,” jumped from No. 12 to No. 8 on the Hot 100, marking the rapper’s first top 10 placement on that chart as a solo artist. The achievement is his fourth overall, following 2018’s “Drip Too Hard” with Lil Baby (No. 4), 2020’s “Lemonade” with Internet Money, Don Toliver, and NAV (No. 6), and 2022’s “pushin P” with Young Thug and Future (No. 7).
a Gift & a Curse was released back in June with 15 songs and zero features. Turbo, Omar Grand, Cam Griffin, 88 Krazy, Cubeatz, Fresh Ayr, EVRGRN, Pooh Beatz, Ghetto Guitar, and more contributed to the album’s production. Despite the controversy surrounding him over his legal issues, Gunna’s most recent effort received both critical and commercial acclaim, debuting at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with 85,000 album-equivalent units sold. a Gift & a Curse also landed high on a wealth of different charts around the globe.
A few years ago, producer Dunk Rock waited patiently for Gunna outside the studio with a sign. Now they have a hit with “fukumean” 🔥🚀👿 pic.twitter.com/8u2fzpcrdw— YOUNG STONER LIFE (@YoungStonerLife) July 5, 2023
Last Wednesday (July 5), Young Stoner Life Records shared a video (above) of Gunna‘s first-ever encounter with Dunk Rock, who — alongside Florian “Flo” Ongonga — crafted the beat for “f**umean.” In the years-old clip, the Atlanta star pulled into a recording studio where the beatsmith was seen holding a sign that read, “I produced a song for Gunna.” As it turned out, the Los Angeles-based talent previously teamed up with TrePounds for the song “COOLER THAN A B**CH,” which can be found on the 2020 drop WUNNA. Fast-forward to the present day, and Dunk Rock can now flex additional contributions to songs by the likes of DaniLeigh, Dreamville, Lil Wayne, Kevin Gates, RMR, Young Dolph, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again.
