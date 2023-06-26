On Sunday (June 25), it was reported that Gunna’s latest body of work, a Gift & a Curse, debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 3 with 85,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release. The album was bested by Morgan Wallen’s One Thing at a Time and ATEEZ’s The World EP.2: Outlaw.
a Gift & a Curse contained 15 cuts and production assistance from Turbo, Omar Grand, Cam Griffin, Nils, Pooh Beatz, Swiff D, and more. Much of the project was centered around Gunna‘s highly publicized release from jail back in December 2022 and the criticism that he has received as a result of his plea deal. On the lead single, “bread & butter,” the Atlanta star expressed his feelings about the situation and the conflicts that have arisen with some of his peers.
“Hustled on my own, I always didn’t know how to sell product, n**ga ain’t gave mе s**t, I grind so long, came from the damn bottom, every n**ga speakin’ on my name could have some real problems, we are not the same, ain’t in my lane, I got my own column, yeah, peepin’ s**t, I’m seein’ n**gas fall back, you b**ch-a** n**gas got me as the topic of the chat, you switched on me when you know you in business with a rat, and the boy that’s like your brother, ain’t nobody speak on that…”
In 2022, Gunna liberated the wildly successful LP DS4EVER, a 20-song effort with collaborations alongside Future, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Drake, Kodak Black, Lil Baby, G Herbo, and more. That album became the YSL-signed artist’s second No. 1 on the aforementioned chart with 150,000 first-week units sold. Outside of his own work, Gunna could also be heard on songs by the likes of Cordae, DDG, Lil Durk, Machine Gun Kelly, and Pharrell Williams.
