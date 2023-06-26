Photo: Amy E. Price/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  06.26.2023

On Sunday (June 25), it was reported that Gunna’s latest body of work, a Gift & a Curse, debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 3 with 85,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release. The album was bested by Morgan Wallen’s One Thing at a Time and ATEEZ’s The World EP.2: Outlaw.

a Gift & a Curse contained 15 cuts and production assistance from Turbo, Omar Grand, Cam Griffin, Nils, Pooh Beatz, Swiff D, and more. Much of the project was centered around Gunna‘s highly publicized release from jail back in December 2022 and the criticism that he has received as a result of his plea deal. On the lead single, “bread & butter,” the Atlanta star expressed his feelings about the situation and the conflicts that have arisen with some of his peers.

“Hustled on my own, I always didn’t know how to sell product, n**ga ain’t gave mе s**t, I grind so long, came from the damn bottom, every n**ga speakin’ on my name could have some real problems, we are not the same, ain’t in my lane, I got my own column, yeah, peepin’ s**t, I’m seein’ n**gas fall back, you b**ch-a** n**gas got me as the topic of the chat, you switched on me when you know you in business with a rat, and the boy that’s like your brother, ain’t nobody speak on that…”

In 2022, Gunna liberated the wildly successful LP DS4EVER, a 20-song effort with collaborations alongside Future, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Drake, Kodak Black, Lil Baby, G Herbo, and more. That album became the YSL-signed artist’s second No. 1 on the aforementioned chart with 150,000 first-week units sold. Outside of his own work, Gunna could also be heard on songs by the likes of Cordae, DDG, Lil Durk, Machine Gun Kelly, and Pharrell Williams.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Gunna
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Coi Leray drops off latest visual for "Get Loud"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.26.2023

Cardi B is “proud of the boys” after Offset and Quavo’s Takeoff tribute at the 2023 BET Awards

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.26.2023

Rowdy Rebel, Fivio Foreign, and Fetty Luciano join forces on "Posture"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.26.2023

Jim Jones sends a message with "From The Block" freestyle

By Jon Powell
  /  06.26.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 19 best dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards

By Legendary Lade
  /  06.26.2023

Latto set the 2023 BET Awards stage ablaze as she performed and shouted out the emergence of female rappers

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.26.2023

The 2023 BET Awards raised the bar for Hip Hop 50 celebrations

By Jon Powell
  /  06.26.2023

Busta Rhymes honored with Lifetime Achievement Award at 2023 BET Awards

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.25.2023

Offset and Quavo reunite on stage at the 2023 BET Awards in honor of Takeoff

By Jon Powell
  /  06.25.2023

2023 BET Awards: The complete list of winners

By Sukii Osborne
  /  06.25.2023

Drake announces new album along with the release of his first book

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.25.2023

Boosie Badazz is back outside after being detained on gun charge

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.24.2023

Busta Rhymes to receive lifetime achievement recognition at 2023 BET Awards

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.23.2023

Kyle The Hooligan unveils 'You Never Know, It Could Happen To You' project

By Jon Powell
  /  06.23.2023

Doja Cat announces first headlining North American tour

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.23.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Coi Leray drops off latest visual for "Get Loud"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.26.2023

Cardi B is “proud of the boys” after Offset and Quavo’s Takeoff tribute at the 2023 BET Awards

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.26.2023

Rowdy Rebel, Fivio Foreign, and Fetty Luciano join forces on "Posture"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.26.2023

Jim Jones sends a message with "From The Block" freestyle

By Jon Powell
  /  06.26.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 19 best dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards

By Legendary Lade
  /  06.26.2023

Latto set the 2023 BET Awards stage ablaze as she performed and shouted out the emergence of female rappers

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.26.2023

The 2023 BET Awards raised the bar for Hip Hop 50 celebrations

By Jon Powell
  /  06.26.2023

Busta Rhymes honored with Lifetime Achievement Award at 2023 BET Awards

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.25.2023

Offset and Quavo reunite on stage at the 2023 BET Awards in honor of Takeoff

By Jon Powell
  /  06.25.2023

2023 BET Awards: The complete list of winners

By Sukii Osborne
  /  06.25.2023

Drake announces new album along with the release of his first book

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.25.2023

Boosie Badazz is back outside after being detained on gun charge

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.24.2023

Busta Rhymes to receive lifetime achievement recognition at 2023 BET Awards

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.23.2023

Kyle The Hooligan unveils 'You Never Know, It Could Happen To You' project

By Jon Powell
  /  06.23.2023

Doja Cat announces first headlining North American tour

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.23.2023
View More

Trending
The Link Up

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”

By REVOLT
  /  06.12.2023
News

Family and friends to gather for Ms. Jacky Oh's final homegoing service in California

Last weekend, loved ones paid their respects to Ms. Jacky Oh in a service held in Atlanta.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.17.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
View More