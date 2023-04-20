Photo: Screenshot from Amy Luciani’s “Bag Lady” video
By Regina Cho
  /  04.20.2023

Amy Luciani is heating up just in time to take over the summer. Last Wednesday (April 12), the rising rapper dropped off her latest single, “Bag Lady,” a hard-hitting anthem dedicated to the independent ladies. For the energetic music video shot by BPace, the Detroit talent proved she has support in different area codes, as she brought out a mob of supporters in Atlanta’s Clayton County to keep the energy high. On the track, she lays some bars down about sticking to the hustle over a booming MobGlizzy beat:

“Before we shake hands, I need to count my money twice, had to sit these b**ches down and told them I ain’t nothing nice/ I’m the big dog, b**ches catching issues tryna step, bring the best riders in/ If I’m being real, I’m not impressed, it’s a pistol in my dress/ I’m tryna chill and be a lady, I’m tired of arguing with you n**gas, what I’m saying is, ‘F**k you, pay me’/ And I ain’t taking s**t late, what I look like asking twice, keep a shooter in the back”

“’Bag Lady’ is a girl in grind mode. She’s the girl who’s in it to win and isn’t taking no for an answer. When you see a bag lady, you see the power and hustle that she carries, and it makes you want to get up and chase success,” she said via press release.

Outside of music, Luciani has devoted time to giving back to the community with her charity named Covered Atlanta. She also reportedly has a children’s book in the works and is gearing up to add onto her reality TV résumé as well.

Be sure to check out Amy Luciani’s brand new music video for “Bag Lady” featuring Bigga Rankin down below.

Snoop Dogg celebrates 4/20 with limited edition 'Doggystyle' vinyl box set

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.20.2023

Lil Uzi Vert responds to haters' comments by embracing Leslie Chow alter ego

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.20.2023

Quando Rondo flexes in new "Counting Bands" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.20.2023

Nines unveils new visual for "Tony Soprano 2"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.20.2023

Dizzy Wright returns with new visual for "When The Hate Come"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.20.2023

JID adds Asia, New Zealand, and Australia dates to worldwide tour

By Regina Cho
  /  04.20.2023

Studio Sessions | Randy Lanphear says Swae Lee definitely has a solo album on the way

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  04.20.2023

Scar Lip pays a visit to Funk Flex for new freestyle

By Jon Powell
  /  04.20.2023

Deante' Hitchcock returns with new "Woah!" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.20.2023

Jim Jones joins Spottie WiFi on "Buy The Dips"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.20.2023

Killer Mike announces release date for 'MICHAEL' album

By Jon Powell
  /  04.20.2023

Kash Doll drops off new "INTRO" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.20.2023

REVOLT Premiere: Sukihana and Afro B get lit off "Casamigos" in new visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.19.2023

Polo G joins Hotboii for new "WTF (Remix)" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.19.2023

Baka Not Nice returns with "Took A Trip" single

By Jon Powell
  /  04.19.2023
