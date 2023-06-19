Today (June 19), Gunna unveiled his latest visual for “i was just thinking,” an Aviator Keyyz, Rick Anthony, and Sammy Haig-produced offering that sees the Atlanta talent standing firm on his morals while sending a message to his critics.

“I was just thinkin’ ’bout the times I was hard-headed/ Thought it was right all along, I was misled/ All this weight on my back feelin’ so heavy, these boys claim they want war, well, I’m war ready/ I had to bake cake for the boy ’cause he playin’ petty/ I was so focused on the top and I’m still at it/ They try to provoke me to stop, no, I won’t, d**n it/ They want me to go back to the block, no, no, no/ I done gained a whole lot of more opps, now I’m home/ N**gas’ nose all in mine, don’t know how to mind they own/ 23 and one, how you feel when you alone?”

“i was just thinking” is the latest track from Gunna’s fourth studio LP, a Gift & a Curse, a 15-song offering with additional production provided by 88Krazy, CuBeatz, EVRGRN, Fresh Ayr, Ghetto Guitar, Nils, Pooh Beatz, Rance, Turbo, Willis Keaton, and more. The album follows 2022’s DS4EVER, the latest installment of Gunna’s Drip Season series that contained collaborations alongside the likes of Future, 21 Savage, Young Thug, Drake, Kodak Black, Lil Baby, and Chris Brown. DS4EVER became Gunna’s second No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 150,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release. Since then, he’s appeared on songs like Cordae’s “Today,” DDG’s “Elon Musk,” Lil Durk’s “What Happened To Virgil,” Machine Gun Kelly’s “die in california,” Pharrell Williams’ “Functional Addict,” DJ Khaled’s “FAM GOOD, WE GOOD,” NAV’s “Playa,” and Quavo and Takeoff’s “Chocolate.” Press play on “i was just thinking” below.