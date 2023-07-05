Today (July 5), Gunna unveiled a new visual for “f**umean,” another standout from his fourth studio LP, a Gift & a Curse. The Dunk Rock and Flo-backed effort sees the Atlanta rapper at his most confident, rapping about his position in the game, wealth, and more.

“F**k you mean? Young Gunna Wunna back, callin’ me splurge, watch me jump right off the curb, Bentley Spur fly like a bird, spin on the first and the third, solid, I’m keepin’ my word, can’t be my equal, I don’t know what you heard, crank up the foreign, I swerve, keep me a stick if they purge… I’ma get down to the gritty, then f**k up the city, the home of the villains, ecstasy, wonderful feelin’, smoke out the pound when I’m chillin’, trappin’, I made me a killin’, look, I got everybody wishin’, I hope you play your position…”

The accompanying clip begins with a shot of Gunna and a group of beautiful women in an adult store. Things then move to a yacht, creating a setting perfect for a wild party hosted by the YSL-signed talent. The final scene shows a Polaroid of Gunna with “sex symbol” written across the bottom.

a Gift & a Curse arrived in June with 15 songs and zero features. In addition to the aforementioned, Turbo, Omar Grand, Cam Griffin, 88 Krazy, Pooh Beatz, Nils, and more handled the album’s production. Gunna’s return to wax proved to be successful, as it debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with 85,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold.

In December 2022, Gunna was released from Fulton County Jail following an Alford plea over a single charge of racketeering. He was given a suspended five-year sentence with one year served under probation conditions. He’s also required to complete 500 hours of community service. Press play on “f**umean” below.