Photo: Screenshot from Gunna’s “idk nomore” video
By Jon Powell
  /  06.20.2023

Today (June 20), Gunna unveiled a new visual for “idk nomore,” the latest to come from his new album, a Gift & a Curse. Over sounds provided by Cam Griffin, Nils, Omar Grand, and Turbo, the Atlanta talent opened up about his detractors, mental health, and more.

“I don’t know no more, I don’t know no more, I can’t put my finger on it, I don’t know the code, they was never used to money, they don’t know how to ball, they lookin’ for me, they don’t know I’m buildin’ a wall, duckin’ the law, I ain’t trustin’ no one at all, I know that when you shine, they wish some days will be dark, and I know there be a time you really show who you are, we burned the bridge, and cut the ties, and we forever apart…”

In the accompanying clip, Gunna performs the song inside of a padded room. Different versions of himself also appear within a small television nearby.

a Gift & a Curse made landfall last Friday (June 16) with 15 songs and zero features. In addition to the aforementioned, 88Krazy, Aviator Keyyz, CuBeatz, Fresh Ayr, Ghetto Guitar, Pooh Beatz, and more contributed to the project’s overall production.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Gunna was released from jail in December 2022 after pleading guilty to a single racketeering charge. In a statement that he released through his legal team, the YSL star explained his decision while refuting snitching claims made against him. “While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case, and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way,” the message read.

Press play on “idk nomore” below.

 

