Photo: Screenshot from Gunna’s “alright” video
By Jon Powell
  /  06.21.2023

Gunna keeps the visuals coming from his latest body of work, a Gift & a Curse. Today (June 21), fans get to check out a new clip for “alright,” a Fresh Ayr, CuBeatz, and Jojo Kelete-backed offering that sees the Atlanta rapper staying positive in spite of his current issues.

“All I feel is pain, but it’s gon’ be alright, dirt all on my name, say I’m wrong and I ain’t right, n**gas goin’ insane, it get hard to see the light, you hold your head in shame, but it’s gon’ be alright, carry my pain, one day, it get light, tallyin’ and the days just pass me by, terrible mistakes, I can’t ask God why, but I know I’ll be alright, but I hope we’ll be alright, but I know we’ll be alright, this money and the fame brought me pain and it changed, but I know we’ll be alright…”

The accompanying clip for “alright” keeps with recent videos by showing Gunna performing the track by his lonesome. At the end, he shows support to his still-incarcerated friend and partner Young Thug with a simple message: “Free Jeffery.”

a Gift & a Curse made landfall last Friday (June 16) with 15 songs and zero features. In addition to the aforementioned, Cam Griffin, Omar Grand, Turbo, Nils, Mario Petersen, Pooh Beatz, and more contributed to the album’s production.

According to Hits Daily Double, a Gift & a Curse is expected to generate around 78,000 album-equivalent units during its debut. If accurate, the forecast will likely land the YSL talent at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 behind Morgan Wallen’s One Thing at a Time. Gunna’s previous full-length effort, DS4EVER, earned him the top spot on that chart with 150,000 first-week units, making it his second No. 1 overall. Press play on “alright” below.

