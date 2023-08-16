It’s been five years since Chief Keef first announced the album Almighty So 2, which will serve as the sequel to the 2013 project Almighty So. Since then, fans have received the forthcoming release’s official artwork and notable singles like “Tony Montana Flow” and “Racks Stuffed Inna Couch.” As fans have noticed on streaming platforms, it’s currently scheduled to make landfall Oct. 13.

On Tuesday (Aug. 15), the Chicago veteran left a comment under one of Drake’s recent posts that immediately raised eyebrows. “Don’t forget them vocals, crody,” the message read, alluding to an upcoming collaboration for the aforementioned offering. It isn’t clear if Drake saw or responded to said remark.

Back in 2021, Keef liberated his most recent body of work, 4NEM, a 14-song effort with a couple of assists from longtime collaborators Tadoe and Ballout. Since then, Sosa remained on the radar by contributing to songs like Coi Leray‘s “Mission Impossible,” Zaytoven’s “Scope Ya,” Cochise’s “Hunt,” YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s “All The Problems,” Trippie Redd’s “ROCKOUT,” Skrillex’s “Bad For Me,” and Lil Gnar’s “PB&J.”

In addition to the social media activity, Aug. 15 marked Keef’s 28th birthday, a notable achievement given his wealth of contributions to hip hop at such a young age. Classics like Finally Rich, the Bang series, and the Back From The Dead series helped to solidify the Glory Boyz frontman as a pioneer of drill music, which began as a Windy City subgenre and has since expanded into several other cities across the globe. “I am. It’s real. I’m the godfather, you know that, man.” Keef stated defiantly in the below interview with Spotify. “I’m the founder, man. I started this s**t. We all know that, though. The whole wide world know that. The whole world. Paris, London, Japan, China, USA.”