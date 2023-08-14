An apparent mixup led to sisters Chlöe and Halle Bailey, who practice veganism, eating real meat by accident. On Sunday (Aug. 13), Chlöe took to a live stream on TikTok to explain what happened, which all took place before they attended the Atlanta stop of Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour.”

“So I called to get a Beyond burger for sis and I like usual. You know, specified that it’s vegan, no butter on the bun, nothing like that,” she began. “So, we get the burgers, and I’m getting out the shower, my sis and I, we were sharing a room since we were just there for a night. And she’s eating the burger… She eats up like a couple bites, she’s like ‘This is really good. Are you sure this is Beyond?’ I touched the patty and I smelled it, and I was like, ‘Of course it’s Beyond. Yeah.'”

She continued, “So, I take a bite, and the juice dripping from the burger is not like a Beyond burger. I just knew it was not a fake burger.” She then called the concierge of the hotel she was staying in and learned that they were enjoying real meat as a result of an unfortunate misunderstanding, to which she then freaked out. “Immediately, I’m losing it. I gobbled down the whole can of Sprite. Halle’s laughing at me because I’m crying… I’ve been a vegan for 10 years, I have not consumed any red meat for 10 years.”

Chlöe and Halle have been open about their plant-based lifestyles in multiple interviews throughout their career. In 2019, the artists asked their fans to join them on their journey. “Who wants to be vegan with us? This can make a huge difference in how you feel mentally [and] spiritually, [and] it helps our beautiful planet!” they tweeted.