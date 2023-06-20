As previously reported by REVOLT, Bun B’s Trill Burgers restaurant officially opened its doors during the first week of June, drawing in the likes of Ludacris, Slim Thug, and Bryson Tiller as its first customers. On Monday (June 19), Drake became the latest big name to pay the fast food spot a visit, and it was all caught on camera.

In a clip shared on said restaurant’s social media account, the Canadian talent can be seen embracing the UGK legend before finding his way to J. Prince, who was sitting nearby the action. In another video posted as an Instagram Story, Drake spoke highly of his friend and longtime collaborator. “I don’t like to use the term OG, this is one of my mentors. One of my favorite people in the world,” the OVO head honcho stated before co-signing his friend and collaborator’s latest venture as “the best burger” on the planet.

Following a national tour through a variety of festivals and culinary-based events, Bun B’s brick-and-mortar establishment began welcoming a long line of guests earlier this month. The location — 3607 South Shepherd Drive, near the south end of Houston‘s Montrose neighborhood — will act as an extended pop-up for six months, giving the rap veteran and his team time to secure a permanent home.

“We’ve been working a long time for the opportunity to be able to serve you guys,” he said during Trill Burgers‘ soft opening. “Took a lot of hard work, a lot of planning. Most importantly, a lot of support from people like you in order for us to get where we are right now. It’s been a dream for us and it’s actually coming true. We are now actually ready to serve you guys food on a daily basis.”

Check out the aforementioned video documenting Drake‘s visit to Trill Burgers below.