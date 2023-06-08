Photo: Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  06.08.2023

Bun B’s Trill Burgers has come a long away. Established during the COVID-19 pandemic, the fast food business has taken over the country via a series of pop-ups at a variety of events, including Coachella, Rolling Loud, Rock The Bells, and at Houston’s City Hall, the last of which drew a crowd of 2,000 people. In addition to a wealth of co-signs from hip hop and foodie peers, Bun’s product won the title of “Best Burger In America” at an Ultimate Burger Spot contest held in NYC’s Time Square by “Good Morning America.”

On Wednesday (June 7), Trill Burgers reached another milestone by opening a brick-and-mortar location in Houston’s Montrose neighborhood. In an Instagram video, Bun B spoke on his amazing achievement.

“We’ve been working a long time for the opportunity to be able to serve you guys,” the UGK rapper said. “Took a lot of hard work, a lot of planning. Most importantly, a lot of support from people like you in order for us to get where we are right now. It’s been a dream for us and it’s actually coming true. We are now actually ready to serve you guys food on a daily basis.”

In addition to Bun B, Trill Burgers is run by Creative Director Andy Nguyen, Chief Marketing Officer Nick Scurfield, Chief Operating Officer Mike Pham, and Executive Chef Fernando Valladares. The official website breaks down what separates their food from the rest. “We quickly gained notoriety for our mouthwatering smashburgers, made with two 44 Farms Texas beef patties, caramelized onions, pickles and our patented Trill Sauce on a potato roll bun,” the message reads.

Check out more from Bun B‘s big opening day below. For those in the Houston area, you can pay a visit to Trill Burgers at 3607 S Shepherd Drive.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Bun B
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Studio Sessions | Vinny Venditto has dozens of unreleased songs with CeeLo Green

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  06.08.2023

Tupac Shakur honored with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.07.2023

50 Cent stars in the action-packed trailer for the upcoming film 'Expend4bles'

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.07.2023

Cardi B reacts to Canadian wildfires: “The smell outside is crazy”

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.07.2023

Teyana Taylor drops a love letter to Harlem starring herself, Jalen Hurts, and DJ Khaled

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.07.2023

Ice Spice has the most top 5 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2023

By Jon Powell
  /  06.07.2023

GloRilla responds to fans' request that she remix Latto's "Put It On Da Floor"

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.06.2023

Cardi B opens up about life in the kitchen as she partners with Knorr

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.06.2023

The Barbz respond on Twitter after Nicki Minaj announces her 5th album's release date

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.06.2023

Tour Tales | Summer Jam prep had Lola Brooke panicking, but Teyana Taylor held the rising star down

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  06.06.2023

Nicki Minaj shares release date for next album

By Jon Powell
  /  06.06.2023

Ice Spice gifted with “Munch” RIAA gold plaque during HOT 97’s Summer Jam

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.05.2023

Cardi B headlines Summer Jam's return to New York with guest performances from GloRilla and Latto

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.05.2023

Lil Baby speaks at funeral of 16-year-old Atlanta girl shot and killed near school

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.05.2023

Rick Ross brings the rodeo, special performances and more to his second annual car and bike show

By Shanique Yates
  /  06.05.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Studio Sessions | Vinny Venditto has dozens of unreleased songs with CeeLo Green

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  06.08.2023

Tupac Shakur honored with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.07.2023

50 Cent stars in the action-packed trailer for the upcoming film 'Expend4bles'

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.07.2023

Cardi B reacts to Canadian wildfires: “The smell outside is crazy”

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.07.2023

Teyana Taylor drops a love letter to Harlem starring herself, Jalen Hurts, and DJ Khaled

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.07.2023

Ice Spice has the most top 5 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2023

By Jon Powell
  /  06.07.2023

GloRilla responds to fans' request that she remix Latto's "Put It On Da Floor"

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.06.2023

Cardi B opens up about life in the kitchen as she partners with Knorr

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.06.2023

The Barbz respond on Twitter after Nicki Minaj announces her 5th album's release date

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.06.2023

Tour Tales | Summer Jam prep had Lola Brooke panicking, but Teyana Taylor held the rising star down

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  06.06.2023

Nicki Minaj shares release date for next album

By Jon Powell
  /  06.06.2023

Ice Spice gifted with “Munch” RIAA gold plaque during HOT 97’s Summer Jam

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.05.2023

Cardi B headlines Summer Jam's return to New York with guest performances from GloRilla and Latto

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.05.2023

Lil Baby speaks at funeral of 16-year-old Atlanta girl shot and killed near school

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.05.2023

Rick Ross brings the rodeo, special performances and more to his second annual car and bike show

By Shanique Yates
  /  06.05.2023
View More

Trending
Receipts

B. Simone vs. Desi Banks | 'Receipts'

On this episode of “Receipts,” Desi Banks puts his friendship with comedian and entrepreneur B. Simone to the test when they battle it out to guess contestant Darrius’ hidden talent. Presented by Walmart.

By REVOLT
  /  05.16.2023
Receipts

Desi Banks vs. Eric Bellinger | 'Receipts'

Get ready for “Receipts,” the all-new game show brought to you by REVOLT and Walmart where contestants battle it out to reveal a Black and Unlimited shopper’s hidden talent from clues on their shopping receipt! For the premiere, host Desi Banks goes three rounds with the one and only Eric Bellinger. Watch!

 

 

By REVOLT
  /  05.09.2023
Receipts

B. Simone and Desi Banks go head-to-head on “Receipts” game show

After a few pleasantries, Desi Banks and B. Simone dived right into the first round of gameplay – and it was hilarious from beginning to end.

By REVOLT
  /  05.16.2023
Receipts

Eric Bellinger stars in premiere episode of REVOLT’s new game show “Receipts”

REVOLT and Walmart are spotlighting everyday Black shoppers with unexpected talents on the new show.

By REVOLT
  /  05.09.2023
View More