Bun B’s Trill Burgers has come a long away. Established during the COVID-19 pandemic, the fast food business has taken over the country via a series of pop-ups at a variety of events, including Coachella, Rolling Loud, Rock The Bells, and at Houston’s City Hall, the last of which drew a crowd of 2,000 people. In addition to a wealth of co-signs from hip hop and foodie peers, Bun’s product won the title of “Best Burger In America” at an Ultimate Burger Spot contest held in NYC’s Time Square by “Good Morning America.”

On Wednesday (June 7), Trill Burgers reached another milestone by opening a brick-and-mortar location in Houston’s Montrose neighborhood. In an Instagram video, Bun B spoke on his amazing achievement.

“We’ve been working a long time for the opportunity to be able to serve you guys,” the UGK rapper said. “Took a lot of hard work, a lot of planning. Most importantly, a lot of support from people like you in order for us to get where we are right now. It’s been a dream for us and it’s actually coming true. We are now actually ready to serve you guys food on a daily basis.”

In addition to Bun B, Trill Burgers is run by Creative Director Andy Nguyen, Chief Marketing Officer Nick Scurfield, Chief Operating Officer Mike Pham, and Executive Chef Fernando Valladares. The official website breaks down what separates their food from the rest. “We quickly gained notoriety for our mouthwatering smashburgers, made with two 44 Farms Texas beef patties, caramelized onions, pickles and our patented Trill Sauce on a potato roll bun,” the message reads.

Check out more from Bun B‘s big opening day below. For those in the Houston area, you can pay a visit to Trill Burgers at 3607 S Shepherd Drive.