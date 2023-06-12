Photo: Cover art for J Hus’ “Who Told You” single
By Jon Powell
  /  06.12.2023

Back in May, J Hus marked his official return to music with “It’s Crazy,” an aggressive number that saw him keeping things very street over U.K. drill-inspired production. On Friday (June 9), he followed that up with “Who Told You,” which features Canadian heavyweight Drake. Produced by P2J, the British star’s latest single switches things up for a smooth Afrobeats vibe, complete with harmonies about dance moves, women, wealth, and much more.

“I know I never met you at random, this must be destiny, that’s why you’re next to me, you feel like ecstasy, this must be destiny, that’s why you’re next to me, you feel like ecstasy, who told you bad man don’t dance? Who told you gangsters don’t dance? Even with a wap on my hip, I dance, bad man, take another sip and dance, two left feet, don’t trip and dance, the gyal want me, I might give her a chance, give her a look, she give me a glance, she wore that tight dress just to enhance…”

Both “It’s Crazy” and “Who Told You” are taken from Hus‘ forthcoming LP, Don’t Say Militancy, a long-awaited body of work that’s been heavily promoted throughout the streets of London over the past few weeks. In a YouTube Short (above), he explained the meaning behind the album’s title. “What does it mean? Like, don’t say it, do it, init?” he stated. “Just don’t say it out loud, init. Unless you’re gonna do something, don’t say it. Nah, that’s wet. If you’re gonna do it, then do it. If not? Don’t say nothin’ about it, init. That’s what it means. Don’t say it, do it! Represent it!”

Press play on J Hus and Drake‘s “Who Told You” single below. Hopefully, we’ll be getting a release date for Don’t Say Militancy soon.

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Keke Palmer

By Sukii Osborne
  /  06.12.2023

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023

Method Man reveals that he was "scared" of releasing "All I Need" remix with Mary J. Blige

By Jon Powell
  /  06.12.2023

Ne-Yo announces "Champagne And Roses Tour"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.12.2023

Megan Thee Stallion reunites with childhood friend onstage at 2023 LA Pride

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.12.2023

Listen to Janelle Monáe's new album 'The Age of Pleasure'

By Jon Powell
  /  06.12.2023

Nicki Minaj responds to Lil Wayne's recent praise with heartfelt message: "We love you so much"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.12.2023

Lil Wayne sees no competition in the booth or on the Verzuz stage

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.10.2023

De La Soul's Pos says he didn't see Trugoy's death coming

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  06.10.2023

Leimert Park Juneteenth Festival recruits Jazmine Sullivan for South Los Angeles concert

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.09.2023

Babyface commands NPR Music's "Tiny Desk" concert series with some familiar faces and Twitter says take a bow

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.09.2023

Vivica Fox is open to rekindling relationship with 50 Cent: “Why not?”

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.09.2023

Doechii to headline Los Angeles Black Pride

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.09.2023

Suspect in Young Dolph's shooting death case pleads guilty to 3 counts of accessory after the fact of a murder

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.09.2023

Web3 | Black musicians who are changing the game and making their mark

By Ashley France
  /  06.09.2023
