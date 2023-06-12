Back in May, J Hus marked his official return to music with “It’s Crazy,” an aggressive number that saw him keeping things very street over U.K. drill-inspired production. On Friday (June 9), he followed that up with “Who Told You,” which features Canadian heavyweight Drake. Produced by P2J, the British star’s latest single switches things up for a smooth Afrobeats vibe, complete with harmonies about dance moves, women, wealth, and much more.
“I know I never met you at random, this must be destiny, that’s why you’re next to me, you feel like ecstasy, this must be destiny, that’s why you’re next to me, you feel like ecstasy, who told you bad man don’t dance? Who told you gangsters don’t dance? Even with a wap on my hip, I dance, bad man, take another sip and dance, two left feet, don’t trip and dance, the gyal want me, I might give her a chance, give her a look, she give me a glance, she wore that tight dress just to enhance…”
Both “It’s Crazy” and “Who Told You” are taken from Hus‘ forthcoming LP, Don’t Say Militancy, a long-awaited body of work that’s been heavily promoted throughout the streets of London over the past few weeks. In a YouTube Short (above), he explained the meaning behind the album’s title. “What does it mean? Like, don’t say it, do it, init?” he stated. “Just don’t say it out loud, init. Unless you’re gonna do something, don’t say it. Nah, that’s wet. If you’re gonna do it, then do it. If not? Don’t say nothin’ about it, init. That’s what it means. Don’t say it, do it! Represent it!”
Press play on J Hus and Drake‘s “Who Told You” single below. Hopefully, we’ll be getting a release date for Don’t Say Militancy soon.
