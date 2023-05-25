Photo: Screenshot from J Hus’ “It’s Crazy” video
By Jon Powell
  /  05.25.2023

It’s been three years since J Hus dropped off his sophomore studio LP, Big Conspiracy, a 14-song effort with additional features from Burna Boy, Koffee, Ella Mai, and more. That project was met with universal acclaim, peaking at No. 1 on the U.K. Albums chart and earning the East London talent a gold certification.

Since then, J Hus has largely remained off the radar, effectively creating a movement in search of him and any new music he has in his possession. Today (May 25), the Afroswing pioneer marks his official return with “It’s Crazy,” a drill-inspired offering that is produced by Fumes Beats and The Elements. The track sees Hus rapping about street life, his mental health, spirituality, and more:

“The devil in me, demon in me, I had six but I let go of three, told my bredrin, ‘Let go off me,’ he said, ‘Calm down, there’s no need,’ me, I take everything personally, when I hopped out it was 30 degrees, it’s crazy, ’cause we gotta bun a donny in front of Louise, but secretly, I should’ve bunned him immediately, seriously…”

“It’s Crazy” comes with a matching visual that was directed by Taz Tron Delix and begins with shots of Hus at an unknown location with a massive crew of individuals surrounding him. Things then switch to what appears to be an all-out riot, complete with four-wheelers, barrels on fire, and more.

Over the past week, Hus has been utilizing billboards and other tools to promote his forthcoming third album, which is said to be titled Don’t Say Militancy. Fans are also able to call a number that provides one of the more cryptic messages heard in some time. “This is mad, bro,” the audio says to listeners upon dialing. “Imagine if I was releasing consecutively.”

Press play on “It’s Crazy” below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
J Hus
Music Videos
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Ludacris responds to people asking why the 'Fast & Furious' franchise is still going: "We're making billions"

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.25.2023

European museum sparks racial debate with Nas-inspired King Tut statue

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.25.2023

Nicki Minaj has Twitter ready to reserve theater tickets as she teases collab with Ice Spice for "Barbie World"

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.25.2023

Sleepy Hallow and Lil Tjay team up for "Pain Talk"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.25.2023

Soulja Boy claims he made "like $100,000 a month" from "Kiss Me Thru the Phone"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.25.2023

Lil Durk teams up with Alicia Keys in dual visual for "Therapy Session" and "Pelle Coat"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.25.2023

Moneybagg Yo drops off new visual for "Ocean Spray"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.25.2023

Duke Deuce reveals that he was hospitalized after being hit by a truck

By Jon Powell
  /  05.25.2023

Check out Rema's latest visual for "Charm"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2023

Taylor Swift calls Ice Spice “THE ONE to watch” ahead of “Karma” collab

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.24.2023

Offset is ready to flourish solo as he briefly touches on Takeoff's death in an emotional interview

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.24.2023

Juice WRLD delivers "Cheese and Dope Freestyle" in unearthed visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2023

DaBaby unveils latest visual for "SELLIN CRACK" with Offset

By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2023

GloRilla drops off latest visual for "Lick Or Sum"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2023

Teyana Taylor and Wyclef Jean tapped as headliners for 2023 Harlem Festival of Culture

By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Ludacris responds to people asking why the 'Fast & Furious' franchise is still going: "We're making billions"

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.25.2023

European museum sparks racial debate with Nas-inspired King Tut statue

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.25.2023

Nicki Minaj has Twitter ready to reserve theater tickets as she teases collab with Ice Spice for "Barbie World"

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.25.2023

Sleepy Hallow and Lil Tjay team up for "Pain Talk"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.25.2023

Soulja Boy claims he made "like $100,000 a month" from "Kiss Me Thru the Phone"

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.25.2023

Lil Durk teams up with Alicia Keys in dual visual for "Therapy Session" and "Pelle Coat"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.25.2023

Moneybagg Yo drops off new visual for "Ocean Spray"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.25.2023

Duke Deuce reveals that he was hospitalized after being hit by a truck

By Jon Powell
  /  05.25.2023

Check out Rema's latest visual for "Charm"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2023

Taylor Swift calls Ice Spice “THE ONE to watch” ahead of “Karma” collab

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.24.2023

Offset is ready to flourish solo as he briefly touches on Takeoff's death in an emotional interview

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.24.2023

Juice WRLD delivers "Cheese and Dope Freestyle" in unearthed visual

By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2023

DaBaby unveils latest visual for "SELLIN CRACK" with Offset

By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2023

GloRilla drops off latest visual for "Lick Or Sum"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2023

Teyana Taylor and Wyclef Jean tapped as headliners for 2023 Harlem Festival of Culture

By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2023
View More

Trending
News

The Notorious B.I.G. honored by family and peers with 51st birthday celebration

“Sky’s the Limit: Celebrating the Life and Legacy of The Notorious B.I.G.” was held at Edge NYC in Hudson Yards.

By Jon Powell
  /  05.22.2023
News

DaniLeigh snags choreography credits on Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour”

DaniLeigh has the whole keeping a secret thing down pat after confirming her role in Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour.”

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.21.2023
News

Yung Miami shares her thoughts on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers falling in the NBA playoffs

“I’m mad for LeBron [James]… that man was fighting for his life,” Yung Miami tweeted.

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.23.2023
News

Convicted pedophile facing assault and hate crime charges from viral road rage video

The California Highway Patrol identified the white man who repeatedly yelled “n**ger” as Tracy Robert Blackwell.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.20.2023
View More