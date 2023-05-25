It’s been three years since J Hus dropped off his sophomore studio LP, Big Conspiracy, a 14-song effort with additional features from Burna Boy, Koffee, Ella Mai, and more. That project was met with universal acclaim, peaking at No. 1 on the U.K. Albums chart and earning the East London talent a gold certification.

Since then, J Hus has largely remained off the radar, effectively creating a movement in search of him and any new music he has in his possession. Today (May 25), the Afroswing pioneer marks his official return with “It’s Crazy,” a drill-inspired offering that is produced by Fumes Beats and The Elements. The track sees Hus rapping about street life, his mental health, spirituality, and more:

“The devil in me, demon in me, I had six but I let go of three, told my bredrin, ‘Let go off me,’ he said, ‘Calm down, there’s no need,’ me, I take everything personally, when I hopped out it was 30 degrees, it’s crazy, ’cause we gotta bun a donny in front of Louise, but secretly, I should’ve bunned him immediately, seriously…”

“It’s Crazy” comes with a matching visual that was directed by Taz Tron Delix and begins with shots of Hus at an unknown location with a massive crew of individuals surrounding him. Things then switch to what appears to be an all-out riot, complete with four-wheelers, barrels on fire, and more.

Over the past week, Hus has been utilizing billboards and other tools to promote his forthcoming third album, which is said to be titled Don’t Say Militancy. Fans are also able to call a number that provides one of the more cryptic messages heard in some time. “This is mad, bro,” the audio says to listeners upon dialing. “Imagine if I was releasing consecutively.”

Press play on “It’s Crazy” below.