Today (Aug. 11), REASON blessed the masses with his sophomore studio LP, Porches, which contains 17 songs and assists from TDE peers SiR, Doechii, Ray Vaughn, and Zacari. Kalan.FrFr, London Monet, Baby Tate, and more also contribute to the long-awaited effort.

Porches was led by the singles “At It Again” and “You Betta (Jesus Take The Wheel).” Last week, he teamed up with 9th Wonder for the third installment of his “The Soul” series, a final appetizer of sorts that saw him pouring his heart out about his hard-earned position in the game.

“This sound like gold business, nah, this sound like build me empires, my kids’ll later retire off of my old business, this sound like Hov business, REASON here like excuses, look, I’m a nuisance, they can’t keep up with my own riddance, ain’t no reason to doubt REASON, the s**t ain’t got no reasonable doubt in it, the era of clout finished, wе tired of house n**gas, this straight off the couch cushions…”