Reports of difficulties between Top Dawg Entertainment and REASON have emerged after a verbal altercation between the rapper and the label’s co-president, Anthony “Moosa” Tiffith Jr.

During a “BACKONFIGG” podcast episode on Monday (Aug. 7), alongside host T-Rell and TDE DJ MackWop, REASON was discussing his disappointment with the company’s handling of his upcoming album, Porches. Not long after, Moosa called in to voice his own opinions on the matter. He claimed that TDE’s former co-president, Dave Free, had to be persuaded to sign the rapper, as he didn’t feel REASON was good enough to succeed in the business.

Some sharp barbs were traded during the discussion and tensions rose as the conversation continued. At one point, Moosa asked T-Rell and MackWop to name 10 of REASON’s songs, which they couldn’t. He also questioned how collaborations would help the budding artist’s career, claiming joint efforts in the past led to little change. After the comments, REASON retorted, “You wanna have a conversation or you wanna go viral? Which one you wanna do?”

Some of the rapper’s complaints regarding the rollout of the album included TDE‘s reported failure to generate excitement for the release, mistakes made with features from Latto and EST Gee, and ideas for the album that weren’t executed. He also expressed disappointment in the label not allowing him to release music on a consistent basis and claimed that the company was limiting his progress as an artist.

Porches is due to be released on Friday (Aug. 11) and will contain a number of high-profile features from Baby Tate, Zacari, Doechii, Ray Vaughn, and more. Recent singles “At It Again” and “You Betta (Jesus Take the Wheel)” will also be included on the album.

In a recent interview for REVOLT’S “Studio Sessions,” REASON spoke on how proud he was of putting the upcoming offering together. He explained, “That was one thing that I’m proud of about the album. I really crafted the majority by myself. I’m proud of that. I’m not the type to reject help or say I don’t need help, but I can genuinely say I did not know I was capable of making an album like this without having major help from other parties.” Tune into the full conversation here.