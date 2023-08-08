Photo: Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By REVOLT
  /  08.08.2023

Reports of difficulties between Top Dawg Entertainment and REASON have emerged after a verbal altercation between the rapper and the label’s co-president, Anthony “Moosa” Tiffith Jr.

During a “BACKONFIGG” podcast episode on Monday (Aug. 7), alongside host T-Rell and TDE DJ MackWop, REASON was discussing his disappointment with the company’s handling of his upcoming album, Porches. Not long after, Moosa called in to voice his own opinions on the matter. He claimed that TDE’s former co-president, Dave Free, had to be persuaded to sign the rapper, as he didn’t feel REASON was good enough to succeed in the business.

Some sharp barbs were traded during the discussion and tensions rose as the conversation continued. At one point, Moosa asked T-Rell and MackWop to name 10 of REASON’s songs, which they couldn’t. He also questioned how collaborations would help the budding artist’s career, claiming joint efforts in the past led to little change. After the comments, REASON retorted, “You wanna have a conversation or you wanna go viral? Which one you wanna do?”

Some of the rapper’s complaints regarding the rollout of the album included TDE‘s reported failure to generate excitement for the release, mistakes made with features from Latto and EST Gee, and ideas for the album that weren’t executed. He also expressed disappointment in the label not allowing him to release music on a consistent basis and claimed that the company was limiting his progress as an artist.

Porches is due to be released on Friday (Aug. 11) and will contain a number of high-profile features from Baby Tate, Zacari, Doechii, Ray Vaughn, and more. Recent singles “At It Again” and “You Betta (Jesus Take the Wheel)” will also be included on the album.

In a recent interview for REVOLT’S “Studio Sessions,” REASON spoke on how proud he was of putting the upcoming offering together. He explained, “That was one thing that I’m proud of about the album. I really crafted the majority by myself. I’m proud of that. I’m not the type to reject help or say I don’t need help, but I can genuinely say I did not know I was capable of making an album like this without having major help from other parties.” Tune into the full conversation here.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Rap
REASON

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Tory Lanez gets 10-year prison sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

By Jon Powell
  /  08.08.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Looking back at 50 years of hip hop through three genre-defining sneakers

By Legendary Lade
  /  08.08.2023

Restaurant owned by Lil Baby addresses negative review that went viral

By REVOLT
  /  08.08.2023

Drake continues to show his comedic chops in new skit with BenDaDonnn

By Jon Powell
  /  08.08.2023

Iggy Azalea addresses backlash, defends decision to support Tory Lanez with court letter

By REVOLT
  /  08.08.2023

Travis Scott secures third Billboard 200 No. 1 with 'UTOPIA'

By Jon Powell
  /  08.08.2023

Shady Records' Ez Mil provides major label introduction with Eminem-backed "Realest" single

By Jon Powell
  /  08.07.2023

Plies gives hilarious take on Montgomery riverboat fight: "Them boys ain't bulls**ttin' in Alabama"

By Jon Powell
  /  08.07.2023

Yo-Yo is happy hip hop's trailblazers are being recognized & loves how fearless today's female lyricists are

By Aria Bell
  /  08.07.2023

JT on female rappers running hip hop: "Women are more fun than men"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  08.07.2023

Police are exploring possible link between Pop Smoke's death and a body found in Malibu

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.06.2023

LL Cool J, Queen Latifah, and more celebrate 50 years of hip hop at Rock The Bells Festival

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.06.2023

Check out Lil Yachty's new visual for "Slide"

By Jon Powell
  /  08.04.2023

Giggs joins forces with Diddy for "Mandem" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  08.04.2023

Doja Cat tapped as headliner for "The Victoria’s Secret World Tour"

By Jon Powell
  /  08.04.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Tory Lanez gets 10-year prison sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

By Jon Powell
  /  08.08.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Looking back at 50 years of hip hop through three genre-defining sneakers

By Legendary Lade
  /  08.08.2023

Restaurant owned by Lil Baby addresses negative review that went viral

By REVOLT
  /  08.08.2023

Drake continues to show his comedic chops in new skit with BenDaDonnn

By Jon Powell
  /  08.08.2023

Iggy Azalea addresses backlash, defends decision to support Tory Lanez with court letter

By REVOLT
  /  08.08.2023

Travis Scott secures third Billboard 200 No. 1 with 'UTOPIA'

By Jon Powell
  /  08.08.2023

Shady Records' Ez Mil provides major label introduction with Eminem-backed "Realest" single

By Jon Powell
  /  08.07.2023

Plies gives hilarious take on Montgomery riverboat fight: "Them boys ain't bulls**ttin' in Alabama"

By Jon Powell
  /  08.07.2023

Yo-Yo is happy hip hop's trailblazers are being recognized & loves how fearless today's female lyricists are

By Aria Bell
  /  08.07.2023

JT on female rappers running hip hop: "Women are more fun than men"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  08.07.2023

Police are exploring possible link between Pop Smoke's death and a body found in Malibu

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.06.2023

LL Cool J, Queen Latifah, and more celebrate 50 years of hip hop at Rock The Bells Festival

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.06.2023

Check out Lil Yachty's new visual for "Slide"

By Jon Powell
  /  08.04.2023

Giggs joins forces with Diddy for "Mandem" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  08.04.2023

Doja Cat tapped as headliner for "The Victoria’s Secret World Tour"

By Jon Powell
  /  08.04.2023
View More

Trending
Watch

Kingsford cookout | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'

In episode two of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” we take it to the backyard, where the grillers open up on family, tradition, and their favorite cookout memories, all while enjoying some great food along the way. Watch now!

By REVOLT
  /  06.29.2023
Watch

Memphis in May | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'

In our first episode of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” Alex Hill traverses the grounds of Memphis in May — one of the country’s biggest barbecue competitions — where she talks to the grillers about our history in the culinary craft, and how Kingsford and Preserve the Pit are helping to maintain that legacy and supporting others in doing so.

By REVOLT
  /  06.29.2023
Web3

Web3 | Pharrell Williams is breaking fashion barriers with his new Louis Vuitton digital collectible

Today’s consumers seek more than just purchasing the latest bag; they yearn for a transformative experience. Read the latest installment of “Web3” to see how Pharrell Williams is providing as much.

By Ashley France
  /  07.21.2023
Interviews

LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish & more of the 'Haunted Mansion' cast applaud film's push for diversity

“I’m always looking to do stories to help represent us, our people, in a way that’s positive and gives us an opportunity to see the multitude of ways we show up in the world,” LaKeith Stanfield told REVOLT. Read up!

By Aria Bell
  /  07.10.2023
Interest

The Atlanta Dolphland Pop-Up Museum served as a poignant reminder of Young Dolph's unforgettable legacy

Even in death, the Memphis hero continues to inspire communities to gather and give back. Rest in peace, Young Dolph. 

By Sukii Osborne
  /  07.31.2023
Studio Sessions

Studio Sessions | Kid Capri reveals how Big Pun and JAY-Z impressed him 25 years ago

“It was the most amazing s**t I ever saw,” Kid Capri said of JAY-Z hopping on his ‘Soundtrack to the Streets’ album. Read the exclusive “Studio Sessions” chat now!

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  07.27.2023
Interviews

Jermaine Dupri says from the beginning, hip hop was too infectious to ever have been just a fad

“I could’ve told people back then this is going to be around forever,” industry titan Jermaine Dupri said of hip hop’s longevity ahead of the genre’s 50th birthday. Read the exclusive below.

By Aria Bell
  /  07.17.2023
Interviews

Desiree L. Talley is on a mission to protect & empower the Black community by dissecting US law

“I want listeners to take away the feeling of being empowered and educated enough to… make decisions that are beneficial to them long-term,” Desiree L. Talley said of her “POPLAW” podcast. Read up!

By Joyce Philippe
  /  07.07.2023
Interviews

Styles P and Adjua talk their deep love for hip hop and the voice it gave the Black community

Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, Styles P and his wife, Adjua, spoke on rap’s worldwide impact, their relationship, loss, and the Black community owning its narratives. Get into the exclusive chat below!

By Aria Bell
  /  07.31.2023
Halftime Report

Halftime Report | Magic Johnson's Commanders ownership feat and the fight to diversify the NFL

Although there are still no Black primary owners in the league, Magic Johnson’s celebrity and high visibility even as a minority stakeholder is significant. Get into our latest “Halftime Report” below.

By Nasheena Quick
  /  07.26.2023
Interest

Elections have consequences: The end of affirmative action

The Supreme Court’s decision turns a blind eye to the long history of racial discrimination in our country and significantly sets back the efforts of our ancestors who fought and died for equality in education.

By Dr. Wendy Osefo
  /  07.06.2023
Interviews

Angie Martinez's gratitude for hip hop is limitless because it changed the trajectory of so many lives

“It’s hip hop that gave me those opportunities, it’s hip hop that put me in that position… I’m just one person… The culture just changed so many people’s lives,” Angie Martinez said in this exclusive interview ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday. Read up!

By Aria Bell
  /  07.24.2023
Interest

As the global communications leader for Sean “Diddy” Combs, Nathalie Moar is not one to be played with

“If you want something bad enough, you got to fight for it,” Nathalie Moar said on the latest episode of “Making The Boss.” Read up!

By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.17.2023
Interviews

The cast of "The Chi" is intent on sparking change for the Black community and the world

“It’s awesome because we make this to reach people, to create more empathy in people. We hope that people see themselves or just see something and are entertained,” Luke James tells REVOLT in this exclusive. Read up!

By Aria Bell
  /  07.19.2023
The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels

Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes talk Slutty Vegan success and overcoming adversity | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'

On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint,” host and REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels welcomes culinary entrepreneurs Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes to talk building culture and community through Slutty Vegan. Hayes also discusses starting out as the underdog and having no business experience initially. Watch the empowering conversation here. Sponsored by American Express Business.

By REVOLT
  /  08.07.2023
News

Jamie Foxx says a "fake friend" betrayed him amid claims that he shared an antisemitic post

On Friday (Aug. 4), Jamie wrote about Jesus being betrayed in a since-deleted post that spurred claims of antisemitism.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.05.2023
News

DaBaby wins battery lawsuit over 2020 Miami brawl

A jury sided with DaBaby in the $6 million federal lawsuit stemming from a Miami brawl that occurred two years ago.

By Kevin Keise
  /  12.20.2022
Big Facts

Big Facts

Atlanta legends Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade welcome the biggest names in hip hop culture on “Big Facts” for unfiltered conversations you won’t hear anywhere else.

By REVOLT
  /  10.31.2021
Social Justice

Black men defend security guard from white men in viral Montgomery Riverfront brawl

Chaotic footage from Riverfront Park showed a Black man outnumbered by white men when a fight broke out.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.06.2023
Assets Over Liabilities

Assets Over Liabilities

Join hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings (of “Earn Your Leisure” fame) as they’re granted exclusive access into the personal lives and businesses of young entrepreneurs and celebrity guests to answer a critical question: Are they working with assets…or liabilities?

By REVOLT
  /  12.01.2021
View More
Revolt - New Episodes