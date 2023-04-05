Photo: Screenshot from REASON’s “At It Again” video
By Jon Powell
  /  04.05.2023

Back in March, REASON unveiled a new single titled “At It Again,” a Tariq Beats, Coleman, and Motif Alumni-produced offering that brought forth plenty of positive energy with a focus on winning at life.

“New coupe, this s**t impeccable, say she don’t usually do this, I’m exceptional, new diamonds shining, I just added vegetables, headed to millis, I write my future, it’s easy, it’s legible, shout out my credit, incredible, big gas, I been smoking on medical, big body waste, that is my schedule, ay, I’m at it again, just hit a model, it’s raising my status again, it’s Top Dawg, h**, we got the advantage again, n**gas bragging in their raps, that s**t regular…”

Today (April 5), fans are able to check out a new clip for “At It Again” that comes courtesy of City James (from the duo madebyJAMES). Viewers can catch REASON riding through the city as shots of a ballet dancer, a basketball player, and a woman who lost a loved one due to violence are interspersed throughout. Later on, the Carson talent takes part in a makeshift graduation ceremony with the video’s other subjects.

“At It Again” follows a string of well-received singles from REASON, including “Is What It Is” with Jay Rock, “Barely Miss,” “IMPALAS & HYDRAULICS” with The Game, and “Sign Language” with ICECOLDBISHOP. Hopefully, the aforementioned cuts will soon be followed by a new album.

Back in 2020, the TDE talent unveiled his debut LP, New Beginnings, a 14-song body of work with additional features from ScHoolboy Q, Rapsody, Ab-Soul, Vince Staples, Isaiah Rashad, JID, and more. A year later, he unloaded a three-track EP titled No More, No Less: Demo 1, complete with collaborations alongside the likes of Benny the Butcher, Wale, and Doe Boy. Press play on REASON‘s “At It Again” video below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Bankrol Hayden taps Blueface, OHGEESY, and Maxo Kream for new "Bop Slide" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.05.2023

Fridayy shares cinematic visual for "Calling 4 You (Freestyle)"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.05.2023

Who? recruits Nat. for "Dale Wepa"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.05.2023

LuLu P returns with new project 'VOL.7'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.05.2023

Will Hill unveils new album 'No Wasted Motion'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.05.2023

Aminé and KAYTRANADA announce forthcoming 'KAYTRAMINÉ' joint project

By Regina Cho
  /  04.05.2023

Donald Glover reveals that he's creating a short film with Malia Obama

By Jon Powell
  /  04.05.2023

Donald Trump doesn't have a mugshot, and Boosie questions why it's not applied to all celebrities

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.05.2023

Juicy J unleashes new 'Mental Trillness' mixtape

By Regina Cho
  /  04.04.2023

G Perico declares "No Do Overs" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.04.2023

Rowdy Rebel brings the energy in new "Whamm" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.04.2023

Mozzy returns with new visual for "FREE ALL THE LIFERS"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.04.2023

Tour Tales | Lute explains how anxiety enhanced his Dreamville Festival performance

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  04.04.2023

Houston barber arrested for allegedly posing as cop to see Megan Thee Stallion perform

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.04.2023

Jermaine Dupri and CurrenSy unveil 'For Motivational Use Only, Vol. 1' EP

By Jon Powell
  /  04.04.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Music Videos
Rap
REASON
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Bankrol Hayden taps Blueface, OHGEESY, and Maxo Kream for new "Bop Slide" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.05.2023

Fridayy shares cinematic visual for "Calling 4 You (Freestyle)"

By Regina Cho
  /  04.05.2023

Who? recruits Nat. for "Dale Wepa"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.05.2023

LuLu P returns with new project 'VOL.7'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.05.2023

Will Hill unveils new album 'No Wasted Motion'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.05.2023

Aminé and KAYTRANADA announce forthcoming 'KAYTRAMINÉ' joint project

By Regina Cho
  /  04.05.2023

Donald Glover reveals that he's creating a short film with Malia Obama

By Jon Powell
  /  04.05.2023

Donald Trump doesn't have a mugshot, and Boosie questions why it's not applied to all celebrities

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.05.2023

Juicy J unleashes new 'Mental Trillness' mixtape

By Regina Cho
  /  04.04.2023

G Perico declares "No Do Overs" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.04.2023

Rowdy Rebel brings the energy in new "Whamm" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.04.2023

Mozzy returns with new visual for "FREE ALL THE LIFERS"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.04.2023

Tour Tales | Lute explains how anxiety enhanced his Dreamville Festival performance

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  04.04.2023

Houston barber arrested for allegedly posing as cop to see Megan Thee Stallion perform

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.04.2023

Jermaine Dupri and CurrenSy unveil 'For Motivational Use Only, Vol. 1' EP

By Jon Powell
  /  04.04.2023
View More

Trending
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Jozzy talks signing to Diddy, her new album, writing for stars like Beyonce and being from Memphis

Love Records artist Jozzy sits down with “REVOLT Black News Weekly” Kennedy Rue to talk ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.31.2023
News

Director X's "Video Star" docuseries will explore iconic music videos like never before

The show was made in partnership with X’s production company, Fela, and Insight Production.
By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023
News

BTB Savage reportedly shot and killed in Houston hours after seemingly mocking enemy's death

Unconfirmed reports of Houston rapper BTB Savage being shot and killed are circulating online.
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023
News

LeBron James, Shaq & other sports figures defend Angel Reese against NCAA championship backlash

“Shut your dumb a** up [and] leave Angel Reese alone,” Shaq told a podcaster on ...
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023
View More