Back in March, REASON unveiled a new single titled “At It Again,” a Tariq Beats, Coleman, and Motif Alumni-produced offering that brought forth plenty of positive energy with a focus on winning at life.

“New coupe, this s**t impeccable, say she don’t usually do this, I’m exceptional, new diamonds shining, I just added vegetables, headed to millis, I write my future, it’s easy, it’s legible, shout out my credit, incredible, big gas, I been smoking on medical, big body waste, that is my schedule, ay, I’m at it again, just hit a model, it’s raising my status again, it’s Top Dawg, h**, we got the advantage again, n**gas bragging in their raps, that s**t regular…”

Today (April 5), fans are able to check out a new clip for “At It Again” that comes courtesy of City James (from the duo madebyJAMES). Viewers can catch REASON riding through the city as shots of a ballet dancer, a basketball player, and a woman who lost a loved one due to violence are interspersed throughout. Later on, the Carson talent takes part in a makeshift graduation ceremony with the video’s other subjects.

“At It Again” follows a string of well-received singles from REASON, including “Is What It Is” with Jay Rock, “Barely Miss,” “IMPALAS & HYDRAULICS” with The Game, and “Sign Language” with ICECOLDBISHOP. Hopefully, the aforementioned cuts will soon be followed by a new album.

Back in 2020, the TDE talent unveiled his debut LP, New Beginnings, a 14-song body of work with additional features from ScHoolboy Q, Rapsody, Ab-Soul, Vince Staples, Isaiah Rashad, JID, and more. A year later, he unloaded a three-track EP titled No More, No Less: Demo 1, complete with collaborations alongside the likes of Benny the Butcher, Wale, and Doe Boy. Press play on REASON‘s “At It Again” video below.