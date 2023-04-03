Photo: Cover art for REASON’s “At It Again” single
By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

On Friday (March 31), REASON blessed the masses with a new single titled “Back At It.” Produced by Tariq Beats, Coleman, and Motif Alumni, the upbeat number contains the kind of subject matter that’s perfect for anyone — or any team — in need of inspiration.

“At it again, I said ain’t no turning back, but I’m at it again, ay, I’m back to the wins, say she don’t usually do this, but she at it again, I don’t want it if it’s regular, fake body, that’s irregular, say you different, that’s irregular, sneak dissing, that’s irregular, REAS losing, that’s irregular, nothing but big dubs on the schedule…”

“Back At It” follows a string of well-received singles from REASON, including “Is What It Is” with Jay Rock, “Barely Miss,” “IMPALAS & HYDRAULICS” with The Game, and “Sign Language” with ICECOLDBISHOP. Presumably, these well-received drops are setting the stage for a 2023 sophomore LP release.

Back in 2020, the TDE talent unveiled his official debut album, New Beginnings, a 14-song body of work with additional features from ScHoolboy Q, Rapsody, Alemeda, Ab-Soul, Vince Staples, Isaiah Rashad, JID, and Mereba. In a past interview with PAPER, REASON explained the meaning behind the well-received effort.

New Beginnings, to me, is getting rid of all those old fears, doubts, anxieties and anything that you have that’s stopping you from doing something great,” he said. “I compare it a lot to a long relationship or a job that you’ve been at for a long time. It’s like a lot of those times you might feel like you want to leave every single day, but you just don’t out of fears. Those fears can be of losing that comfortable place, having to do something else, or ultimately leaving and failing.”

Press play on REASON‘s “Back At It” single below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Ice Spice's "Boy's a liar Pt. 2" lands in "SNL" Trump skit

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.03.2023

EST Gee unveils latest visual for "DROP TOP"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

Lil Wayne drops new career-spanning 'I Am Music' compilation

By Regina Cho
  /  04.03.2023

Morray recruits Lil Tjay for new "High Price" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.03.2023

Snoop Dogg showed off his wrestling skills during WWE WrestleMania 39

By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

Tyler, The Creator drops off new "HEAVEN TO ME" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.03.2023

Quavo pulls off a heist in new “Honey Bun” video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.03.2023

Lil Yachty brings his 'Let's Start Here.' vibes to "Saturday Night Live"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

Drake and J. Cole honor each other's legacies as they shut down Dreamville Festival

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023

GloRilla claims she was racially profiled by hotel valet: "He just knew I was stealing"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.02.2023

Police confirm BTB Savage fatally shot in Houston

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.02.2023

Cassidy says his wordplay changed rap's landscape and made rappers step their game up

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023

Chuck D gives props to Uncle Luke for how he influenced hip hop culture

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.01.2023

Megan Thee Stallion blazes the stage during the March Madness Music Festival

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023

Lupe Fiasco takes his talents from MIT to Yale with new fellowship

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.31.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Rap
REASON
Singles
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Ice Spice's "Boy's a liar Pt. 2" lands in "SNL" Trump skit

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.03.2023

EST Gee unveils latest visual for "DROP TOP"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

Lil Wayne drops new career-spanning 'I Am Music' compilation

By Regina Cho
  /  04.03.2023

Morray recruits Lil Tjay for new "High Price" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.03.2023

Snoop Dogg showed off his wrestling skills during WWE WrestleMania 39

By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

Tyler, The Creator drops off new "HEAVEN TO ME" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.03.2023

Quavo pulls off a heist in new “Honey Bun” video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.03.2023

Lil Yachty brings his 'Let's Start Here.' vibes to "Saturday Night Live"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

Drake and J. Cole honor each other's legacies as they shut down Dreamville Festival

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023

GloRilla claims she was racially profiled by hotel valet: "He just knew I was stealing"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.02.2023

Police confirm BTB Savage fatally shot in Houston

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.02.2023

Cassidy says his wordplay changed rap's landscape and made rappers step their game up

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023

Chuck D gives props to Uncle Luke for how he influenced hip hop culture

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.01.2023

Megan Thee Stallion blazes the stage during the March Madness Music Festival

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023

Lupe Fiasco takes his talents from MIT to Yale with new fellowship

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.31.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Jozzy talks signing to Diddy, her new album, writing for stars like Beyonce and being from Memphis

Love Records artist Jozzy sits down with “REVOLT Black News Weekly” Kennedy Rue to talk ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.31.2023
View More