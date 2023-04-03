On Friday (March 31), REASON blessed the masses with a new single titled “Back At It.” Produced by Tariq Beats, Coleman, and Motif Alumni, the upbeat number contains the kind of subject matter that’s perfect for anyone — or any team — in need of inspiration.

“At it again, I said ain’t no turning back, but I’m at it again, ay, I’m back to the wins, say she don’t usually do this, but she at it again, I don’t want it if it’s regular, fake body, that’s irregular, say you different, that’s irregular, sneak dissing, that’s irregular, REAS losing, that’s irregular, nothing but big dubs on the schedule…”

“Back At It” follows a string of well-received singles from REASON, including “Is What It Is” with Jay Rock, “Barely Miss,” “IMPALAS & HYDRAULICS” with The Game, and “Sign Language” with ICECOLDBISHOP. Presumably, these well-received drops are setting the stage for a 2023 sophomore LP release.

Back in 2020, the TDE talent unveiled his official debut album, New Beginnings, a 14-song body of work with additional features from ScHoolboy Q, Rapsody, Alemeda, Ab-Soul, Vince Staples, Isaiah Rashad, JID, and Mereba. In a past interview with PAPER, REASON explained the meaning behind the well-received effort.

“New Beginnings, to me, is getting rid of all those old fears, doubts, anxieties and anything that you have that’s stopping you from doing something great,” he said. “I compare it a lot to a long relationship or a job that you’ve been at for a long time. It’s like a lot of those times you might feel like you want to leave every single day, but you just don’t out of fears. Those fears can be of losing that comfortable place, having to do something else, or ultimately leaving and failing.”

Press play on REASON‘s “Back At It” single below.