The past few months have seen some quality singles from REASON, including “Is What It Is” with Jay Rock, “Barely Miss,” and “IMPALAS & HYDRAULICS” with The Game. Today (Sept. 22), the Carson emcee adds to that with his latest single “Sign Language,” a Kal Banx-produced effort that features assistance from fellow Cali talent ICECOLDBISHOP. Both artists can be heard keeping it real about their finances, relationships with women, and much more:

“I just need some profit, tryna drop tops and be ignorant, I just need some top from thots that ain’t lookin’ for benefits, I just need a b**ch to say it’s mine and I ain’t hit it yet, I don’t need no sugar-coatin’, tell me what you really meant, young, Black, rich, and innocent, we ain’t even sinners yet, stuntin’ like I got it, think it’s mine, though b**ch I rented it, ‘memba I was strugglin’, hustlin’, dreamed it up and livin’ it, h**s I used to pray fo’, I don’t pay them h**s attention…”

“Sign Language” also boasts a matching video courtesy of Dyhaan Patel and Carlos Acosta. The roughly two-minute clip keeps things fairly simple with shots of REASON and ICECOLDBISHOP performing in a warehouse while a large group of people dance behind them.

It’s been a couple of years since REASON liberated his debut studio LP New Beginnings, a 14-song effort with additional features from ScHoolboy Q, Rapsody, Alemeda, Ab-Soul, Vince Staples, Isaiah Rashad, JID, and Mereba. Since then, he’s dropped off the three-song EP No More, No Less: Demo 1 and contributed to songs from his peers, including Deante’ Hitchcock’s “Weighing Me Down,” Cozz’s “Hair Salon,” Denzel Curry’s “1st Quarter,” and Isaiah Rashad’s “Pulse.” Judging from his Instagram, the TDE star will soon be treating fans to a sophomore album. In the meantime, you can enjoy REASON and ICECOLDBISHOP’s “Sign Language” video below.