On Monday (Aug. 7), Digga D announced his next project, Back To Square One, complete with a trailer that gave a history lesson on one of hip hop’s youngest subgenres. “I began rappin’ in 2017. At the time, drill was really what it said on the tin, as authentic as it could be,” the West London star explained. “Only certain people could make this type of music and prosper off the back of certain lifestyles we were living.”

He continued, “Since I began, I had many ups and downs. Shed blood, sweat, and tears. But I gained and achieved a lot more than I could’ve imagined back then. I’ve seen many rappers and so-called gangsters come and go. And there’s been many attempts to take down my brand, my life, my career, my reputation and my livelihood, you name it. However, through my faith, I’ve been able to withstand this all, and here I am.”