Photo: Screenshot from Digga D’s “DTF” video
By Jon Powell
  /  06.16.2023

It’s been about a year since Digga D delivered his latest effort, Noughty by Nature, a 16-song body of work with additional features from Moneybagg Yo, B-Lovee, AJ Tracey, Hotboii, Still Brickin’, Maverick Sabre, and more. The project received both critical and commercial acclaim, peaking at No. 1 on the U.K. Albums chart and earning a silver certification. Since then, the West London talent continued to keep his fans fed with singles like “STFU,” “Stay Inside,” “Chief Rhys Freestyle,” and “Energy,” the last of which spawned remixes with Latto and 2Rare.

On Thursday (June 15), Digga D returned with another loose drop titled “DTF,” which is produced by Chucks and utilizes the instrumental from Nardo Wick and Lil Baby’s “Hot Boy.” Keeping with the same subject matter as its predecessor, the “Woi” rapper boasts about women and riches throughout.

“I don’t hide, I love to fly, calm down, I’m just that guy, I spent 60 in Dubai, calm down, I’m just that guy, she said I hit it, that’s a lie, calm down, I’m just that guy, I turn his head red, play with me and die, I’m just that guy, I got things to do today, so tell me if you’re DTF, payin’ cash to smash, so surely I can get some BTS, playin’ hard to get, I dropped a check, we call that easy sex, I’m flyin’ private with the best, the rest of them take easyJet, she told me, ‘Get me lit,’ before she let me hit the p**s’…”

In the DonProd-directed video for “DTF,” Digga enjoys a Marbella excursion, where he turns up at a pool party and rides around on jet skis with his crew. Viewers can also catch footage of him performing in front of a packed crowd and hitting up a racetrack. Get lit with Digga D below.

Digga D
Rap

