On Thursday (May 25), M Huncho liberated a new single titled “Crazy Titch,” which is named after the legendary grime emcee of the same name. Produced by Quincy Tellem, the track sees the masked talent remaining focused on his money and his business.

“I don’t complain, I just get rich, don’t pick sides, so I don’t switch, trap house crazy, titch, old school benzo, money Mitch, tennis bracelets hit an ace, you still worry ’bout my face, this s**t is a brand, this s**t ain’t brand new, still the same me, but with 200 pairs of shoes, free my brudda Y, free KD, he’s still inside, try legitimize my life, it’s too hard, I try, still, every single show I have to make a call to go and get the fire, go get it, my b**ch is packin’, she’s a rider, go get it, I buy her all that she desires…”

“Crazy Titch” boasts an accompanying visual that comes courtesy of LX. Viewers can catch the British talent counting money in the trap with his crew, in an alley with a bully breed and an old school Mercedes-Benz, and in a grow house.

In May of 2022, Huncho liberated his long-awaited debut studio LP, Chasing Euphoria, a 22-track body of work with additional features from Potter Payper, Yung Bleu, Headie One, BNXN fka Buju, Giggs, D-Block Europe, Ghetts, Wretch 32, and Maria Drea. The project peaked at No. 5 on the U.K. Official Albums chart following its first week of release. Last year also saw Huncho making appearances on notable cuts like Young T & Bugsey’s “Oh Lordy,” Kwesi Arthur’s “Jungle Music, Pt. 2,” and K-Trap’s “Shipping Costs.” Before 2023 arrived, he blessed the masses with the well-received Speak No Evil EP. Press play on the video for “Crazy Titch” below.