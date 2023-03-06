Photo: Screenshot from M Huncho’s “Conspiracy Charges” video
By Jon Powell
  /  03.06.2023

On Thursday (March 2), M Huncho unveiled his latest single, “Conspiracy Charges,” a Chucks and Kai-A-produced offering that reminds listeners how much the London talent remains connected to the streets.

“Weapon on my s**t, it’s with me for comfort, packs in the dust bin and I like one tings, I don’t like to punch in, cash in abundance, bungees, they jumpin’, G’d up for functions, we love the bamba, big spliffs, I rass it, no bunk beds in caskets, pain but I mask it, rain was a fountain, wrist, water, ocean, still there ain’t no closure, they try come expose me, but God came and exposed them, trials and tribulations, strapped up like a surgeon, you know what’s worse than charges? Conspiracy charges…”

The accompanying clip for “Conspiracy Charges” comes courtesy of DNVISION and brings viewers to Toronto. There, M Huncho can be spotted riding through the city streets, performing in front of packed crowds, and linking with various people throughout.

Back in May of 2022, M Huncho liberated his long-awaited debut studio LP, Chasing Euphoria, a 22-track body of work with additional features from Potter Payper, Yung Bleu, Headie One, BNXN fka Buju, Giggs, D-Block Europe, Ghetts, Wretch 32, and Maria Drea. The project peaked at No. 5 on the U.K. Official Albums chart following its debut. Last year also saw the masked talent making appearances on notable cuts like Young T & Bugsey’s “Oh Lordy,” Kwesi Arthur’s “Jungle Music, Pt. 2,” and K-Trap’s “Shipping Costs.” Before 2023 arrived, he blessed the masses with the well-received Speak No Evil EP.

Press play on the music video for M Huncho‘s melodic “Conspiracy Charges” below. Given what’s already been released over the past few months, it is hopeful that the masked rapper has plenty more in store for the current year.

