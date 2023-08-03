Today (Aug. 3), TMZ reported that one of Angus Cloud‘s close friends, Kalani, led a group in creating a mural in the late actor’s honor. Images shared to the outlet by artist Darin Balaban show the new artwork, which exists on the wall of a car wash in Oakland, Cloud’s hometown.

On Monday (July 31), it was revealed that the “Euphoria” star passed away while at his family’s residence. “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother, and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” an official statement from his loved ones read. “Last week, he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

The unfortunate announcement also stated Cloud had been open about his battles with mental health and that no one is alone in regard to their personal struggles within. While there is no official cause of death, TMZ added that the 25-year-old talent’s mother said it might’ve been a “possible overdose” during the initial 911 call.

In a 2022 interview with Complex, Cloud spoke on how his character in “Euphoria,” a soft-spoken drug dealer named Fezco, hit close to home for him. “Because addiction is serious and a lot of doctors call it a disease, it’s a real thing. People don’t understand it,” he explained. “It’s easy to talk about and it’s easy to say, ‘Just say no.’ But for someone who is in active addiction, that is damn near impossible, and they will throw their whole life away, and they will die because of this disease or whatever, and then they will say it’s not a disease because you ‘choose’ to do drugs. You don’t ‘choose’ to do cancer.”