Last Friday (July 28), Stormzy celebrated his 30th year around the sun with a star-studded gala at London’s Biltmore Mayfair, which turned the establishment into a full-blown casino. Today (Aug. 2), fans got to watch how it all went down in the Croydon star’s new visual for “Angel In The Marble,” a PRGRSHN-produced effort that saw him at his most boastful on wax.

“I hit home runs, no smoke, no guns, no smoke, must be puns, I’m still good in both lungs, this the calm before the storm, I go Bulgari for my jawn, half a mill’ on jackets that I’ve hardly ever worn, better check the fee before you ask me to perform, July 26th, that’s the day a star was born…”

In the Troy Roscoe-directed clip, a dapper Stormzy lived life to the fullest in a packed ballroom as rows of paparazzi took flicks outside. Many of his peers in music and entertainment, including Ghetts, Skepta, Little Simz, Damson Idris, Zeze Mills, and Burna Boy, joined in on the fun.

Since the summer began, Stormzy kept his fans fed with loose drops like “Toxic Trait” with Fredo, “Longevity Flow,” and “The Weekend” with RAYE. He also contributed to other 2023 releases like Stonebwoy’s “Life & Money” and Mahalia’s “November.”

While at work on an official follow-up to 2022’s This Is What I Mean, Dazed caught up with the rapper to ask about what’s changed between his earlier work and what he’s creating in the present day. “This artist and the artist who made Gang Signs & Prayer are so different, but they are exactly the f**king same,” he explained. “GS&P Stormz and 2023 Stormz, neither of them gives a f**k about pleasing someone’s appetite. Not in an ignorant way, [but] because it’s coming from a real, genuine place in [my] spirit.”

Raise a glass and press play on “Angel In The Marble” below.