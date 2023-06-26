On Thursday (June 22), Stormzy surprised his fans with a new visual for “Toxic Trait,” a collaboration alongside Fredo and the song’s producer, Dave. Today (June 26), the star decided to add to that with another dope single titled “Longevity Flow,” a GX-backed effort that continues the South London talent’s penchant for reminding listeners about his position in the game while also shouting out his crew.

“Longevity flow, it’s making n**gas pray for my demise, I’m the only one who had his eyes on the prize, they make a bit of money now they’re thinking that we’re size, I’ll rather be overrated and overpaid than whatever you are, look, I came from the sewer, Big Mike made new rules like Dua, that’s me, Rach, Twin, Koob, Ayesh, and Akua, I don’t think I’ve spat a word truer, and if I have I can’t remember, bruh let it render, 4K HD vision like Wenger…”

The accompanying clip gives fans a first-hand look into Stormzy’s life complete with shots of the South London rapper in various locations: The Met Gala, various parties, and his lavish residence are but a few notable spots seen in the video.

In November 2022, Stormzy blessed the masses with his third studio LP, This Is What I Mean. That body of work consisted of 12 tracks and additional features from Sampha, Black Sherif, Amaarae, Ms Banks, Ayra Starr, and many more. Separating himself from his usual hip hop-oriented vibes, that project saw Stormzy delving into a variety of different genres like gospel, R&B, and more. All in all, that move proved to be a success, as This Is What I Mean gave the artist his third consecutive No. 1 on the U.K. Albums Chart and earned a silver certification. Press play on “Longevity Flow” below.