On Thursday (June 22), Stormzy surprised his fans with a new visual for “Toxic Trait,” a collaboration alongside Fredo and the song’s producer, Dave. Today (June 26), the star decided to add to that with another dope single titled “Longevity Flow,” a GX-backed effort that continues the South London talent’s penchant for reminding listeners about his position in the game while also shouting out his crew.
“Longevity flow, it’s making n**gas pray for my demise, I’m the only one who had his eyes on the prize, they make a bit of money now they’re thinking that we’re size, I’ll rather be overrated and overpaid than whatever you are, look, I came from the sewer, Big Mike made new rules like Dua, that’s me, Rach, Twin, Koob, Ayesh, and Akua, I don’t think I’ve spat a word truer, and if I have I can’t remember, bruh let it render, 4K HD vision like Wenger…”
The accompanying clip gives fans a first-hand look into Stormzy’s life complete with shots of the South London rapper in various locations: The Met Gala, various parties, and his lavish residence are but a few notable spots seen in the video.
In November 2022, Stormzy blessed the masses with his third studio LP, This Is What I Mean. That body of work consisted of 12 tracks and additional features from Sampha, Black Sherif, Amaarae, Ms Banks, Ayra Starr, and many more. Separating himself from his usual hip hop-oriented vibes, that project saw Stormzy delving into a variety of different genres like gospel, R&B, and more. All in all, that move proved to be a success, as This Is What I Mean gave the artist his third consecutive No. 1 on the U.K. Albums Chart and earned a silver certification. Press play on “Longevity Flow” below.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Coi Leray drops off latest visual for "Get Loud"
2023 BET Awards: The complete list of winners
Trending
Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'
“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”
Family and friends to gather for Ms. Jacky Oh's final homegoing service in California
Last weekend, loved ones paid their respects to Ms. Jacky Oh in a service held in Atlanta.
Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2
Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!