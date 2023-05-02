The Met Gala red carpet is where all the magic happens. Celebrities show up in their best jaw-dropping looks as photographers snap countless photos. But the journey to the red carpet and that iconic massive staircase is often just as, if not more, chaotic.

A$AP Rocky got to experience the craziness firsthand outside New York’s Carlyle Hotel where he and Rihanna were getting ready for the event. Instead of walking up to the front entrance of the ritzy hotel, he was trapped in the crowd on the side that was held back by a barricade. Rather than walk around, Rocky jumped over the metal barrier, pushing eager fans out of the way in the process. Check out the moment below.

So does anyone know why ASAP Rocky had to do this? #MetGala pic.twitter.com/cKVttaCfAY — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 1, 2023

One of those fans, a woman named Maddy, was at the front of the crowd when Rocky used her face to launch himself over the barricade. She took to Twitter moments after it happened. “A$AP Rocky just literally jumped over me,” she captioned the below photo of herself.

ASAP Rocky just literally jumped over me pic.twitter.com/9sHTHo1lip — maddy (@youareasapmadz) May 1, 2023

When Rocky got wind of her tweet today (May 2), the “S**ttin’ Me” MC was quick with his apology. “LOL MY FAULT $WEETHEART,” he wrote in the post below.

LOL MY FAULT $WEETHEART https://t.co/hrQmeHosBL — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) May 2, 2023

Maddy expressed her excitement that Rocky replied to her with another tweet, saying, “I’m printing this on a T-shirt.” Rocky also followed her back, as she quipped, “Why is ASAP now [one of my followers]?”

I’m printing this on a t-shirt https://t.co/rb04YN5bEo — maddy (@youareasapmadz) May 2, 2023

why is asap now oomf — maddy (@youareasapmadz) May 2, 2023

After video began circulating of A$AP pushing her, social media began joking about her reaction throughout the incident. She went from surprised that someone was pushing her and jumping over the fence to shocked that it was A$AP Rocky. When someone pointed it out, she recounted just what happened seconds before the now-viral clip.

“He tapped my shoulder and was like ‘Sweetheart, I need to get through,’ and I went ‘No,’ and then he just shoved,” she wrote with a crying emoji.

he tapped my shoulder and was like “sweetheart i need to get through” and i went “no” and then he just shoved😭 — maddy (@youareasapmadz) May 1, 2023

When Rocky and Rih finally made it to the Met Gala carpet, both were clad in their best tributes to fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld, whom the evening was dedicated to. The rapper channeled Lagerfeld with a suit jacket on top and plaid kilt on bottom, one of the Chanel legend’s recognizable looks.