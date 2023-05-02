Photo: Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.02.2023

The Met Gala red carpet is where all the magic happens. Celebrities show up in their best jaw-dropping looks as photographers snap countless photos. But the journey to the red carpet and that iconic massive staircase is often just as, if not more, chaotic.

A$AP Rocky got to experience the craziness firsthand outside New York’s Carlyle Hotel where he and Rihanna were getting ready for the event. Instead of walking up to the front entrance of the ritzy hotel, he was trapped in the crowd on the side that was held back by a barricade. Rather than walk around, Rocky jumped over the metal barrier, pushing eager fans out of the way in the process. Check out the moment below.

One of those fans, a woman named Maddy, was at the front of the crowd when Rocky used her face to launch himself over the barricade. She took to Twitter moments after it happened. “A$AP Rocky just literally jumped over me,” she captioned the below photo of herself.

When Rocky got wind of her tweet today (May 2), the “S**ttin’ Me” MC was quick with his apology. “LOL MY FAULT $WEETHEART,” he wrote in the post below.

Maddy expressed her excitement that Rocky replied to her with another tweet, saying, “I’m printing this on a T-shirt.” Rocky also followed her back, as she quipped, “Why is ASAP now [one of my followers]?”

After video began circulating of A$AP pushing her, social media began joking about her reaction throughout the incident. She went from surprised that someone was pushing her and jumping over the fence to shocked that it was A$AP Rocky. When someone pointed it out, she recounted just what happened seconds before the now-viral clip.

“He tapped my shoulder and was like ‘Sweetheart, I need to get through,’ and I went ‘No,’ and then he just shoved,” she wrote with a crying emoji.

When Rocky and Rih finally made it to the Met Gala carpet, both were clad in their best tributes to fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld, whom the evening was dedicated to. The rapper channeled Lagerfeld with a suit jacket on top and plaid kilt on bottom, one of the Chanel legend’s recognizable looks.

Scar Lip's stamp of approval from Cardi B leaves her in tears

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.02.2023

Diddy hosts star-studded 2023 Met Gala after-party presented by CÎROC and DeLeón

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.02.2023

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.02.2023

Shordie Shordie releases new "Better With Each Other" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  05.02.2023

Lil Wayne advocates for healthier eating as he records his tour bus pulling over to cook

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.02.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.02.2023

Nines throws a party in "Different League" visual with Nafe Smallz and Clavish

By Jon Powell
  /  05.02.2023

By Jon Powell
  /  05.02.2023

IDK recruits NLE Choppa for "Salty"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.02.2023

Serena Williams announces baby No. 2 with her husband at the Met Gala

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.02.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.02.2023

Boosie mourns the loss of his doctor while sharing he's cancer-free

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.02.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 21 best dressed celebrities from the 2023 Met Gala

By Legendary Lade
  /  05.02.2023

By Legendary Lade
  /  05.02.2023

Allstar JR unveils deluxe edition of 'Organized Crime 2' project

By Jon Powell
  /  05.02.2023

By Jon Powell
  /  05.02.2023

Doja Cat, Lil Nas X and more morph into Karl Lagerfeld's beloved feline for the 2023 Met Gala

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.02.2023

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.02.2023

Zaytoven and Future announce 'Beast Mode 3' release date

By Regina Cho
  /  05.02.2023

Tour Tales | Cochise reveals the art to stage diving: "Think of it like a video game"

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.02.2023

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  05.02.2023

Rich The Kid connects with Fivio Foreign and Jay Critch for "Still Movin'"

By Jon Powell
  /  05.02.2023

By Jon Powell
  /  05.02.2023

Yung Miami devoured her Met Gala debut and Twitter agreed she left no crumbs behind

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.02.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.02.2023
