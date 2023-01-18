The anticipation for A$AP Rocky’s next album continues to grow. Last month, he kickstarted the rollout with his “S**tin’ Me” single. Just a week after, he stated during his Amazon Music Live performance, “My first time back on the stage, my album is done, don’t be dumb, let’s go.”

Today (Jan. 18), the New York native returns with the latest drop from the forthcoming body of work, a brand new offering titled “Same Problems?” He previewed the song at the aforementioned Amazon Music Live concert, where he used his performance to pay homage to late rappers like Takeoff, The Notorious B.I.G., Pop Smoke, Juice WRLD, and many others. On the track, Rocky lays some bars down about dealing with loss:

“N***as dyin’ every other night (solved), n***as cryin’, that’s a part of life/ Lyin’ to my face (solved), tryna say that it’s all good (Ooh), no, I’m not alright/ Put your five fingers high, to the sky, on the stand, put it on your life/ Stand by a n***a, wrong or right, I knew the drama, n***a, all my life, I knew the trauma, n***a, all my life (Ooh)”

The “Fashion Killa” rapper’s last studio LP was 2019’s Testing, an experimental body of work that included assists from Moby, T.I., Kid Cudi, FKA twigs, Skepta, Kodak Black, Juicy J, French Montana, and Frank Ocean. The project would later receive a Gold certification, and was supplemented with accompanying visuals for cuts like “Kids Turned Out Fine,” “Tony Tone,” and “Gunz N Butter.” Since then, he has dropped off several loose offerings like “Potato Salad” with Tyler, the Creator, “Sundress,” “Babushka Boi,” and “D.M.B.”

Be sure to press play on A$AP Rocky’s brand new “Same Problems?” track down below.