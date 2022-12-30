A mural of Pop Smoke was defaced in his hometown of Canarsie, Brooklyn. On Wednesday (Dec. 28), a screenshot began making its rounds on social media, which shows said mural — located on the side of a deli shop at 8125 Flatlands Ave — vandalized with the spray-painted message “Woo K.”

Los Angeles-based Hattas Studios was commissioned to create Pop Smoke‘s sprawling mural some months after the rapper’s passing. The artist collective also created a work of art showing the drill star alongside fellow fallen peers King Von and Nipsey Hussle.

As previously reported by REVOLT, vandals damaged Pop Smoke’s gravesite at Green-Wood Cemetery last year. NYPD responded to a break-in at that location to find that the rapper’s marble plaque had been broken. A black concrete slab was also taken out of his gravesite, confirming that the troublemakers managed to get into his tomb.

Pop Smoke — real name Bashar Jackson — was tragically shot and killed during a home invasion at a Hollywood Hills Airbnb back in 2020. He was quickly rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood, where he was pronounced dead. According to a testimony provided by LAPD Detective Carlos Camacho, the artist was shot and killed by a 15-year-old, who raided the residence along with four others. Camacho also stated that the intruders were looking for a Cuban link chain, but were only able to find his Rolex which was later sold for $2,000.

Pop Smoke‘s mother, Audrey Jackson, spoke to the Daily News following the aforementioned revelation:

“I didn’t know any of this. It’s all new. I just knew my boy was gone. Now it really feels like he’s not coming back. I don’t know what I thought being here would do. I thought something would happen that would help me feel differently. But to hear they kicked him when he was down. It’s so disrespectful and dishonorable.”