On Wednesday (July 19), Stormzy and RAYE teamed up for the uptempo collaboration “The Weekend,” which is essentially a dedication to lovers.

“Baby, talk yo s**t ’cause you are the s**t, post some fire pics, you’re an arsonist, n**gas try a ting, but they don’t know the half of it, these clown a** n**gas make you laugh a bit, the way I beat that p**sy up, it’s like you started it, you got that cloud nine, it’s like I charted it, you mashin’ up my heart a bit, girl, I don’t want no part of it, you should sell a bad b**ch starter kit…”

The visual for the Michael “LONDON” Hunter and RAYE-produced offering comes courtesy of Omar Jones and depicts summer in London, where plenty of beautiful people are seen enjoying the warm weather months outside. Stormzy can be seen living the player lifestyle before joining his collaborator in front of a massive sound system, creating a scene reminiscent of Beenie Man and Mya’s “Girls Dem Sugar” clip.

For Stormzy, “The Weekend” follows the recent singles “Toxic Trait” with Fredo and “Longevity Flow,” further adding to the hope that a new body of work is on the horizon. His most recent LP, the 2022 chart-topper This Is What I Mean, contained 12 soulful cuts and assists from the likes of Sampha, Jacob Collier, Ms Banks, Black Sherif, Amaarae, and P2J.

Next month, the Croydon talent will team up with All Points East for his very own “This Is What I Mean Day,” a massive event that boasts Kehlani, Knucks, Lucky Daye, WSTRN, Amaria BB, Nippa, and more as supporting acts. It all goes down Aug. 18 in London’s Victoria Park, and tickets for the special occasion can be found here. Press play on “The Weekend” below.