By Cierra Jones
  05.31.2023

Kehlani is a Grammy-nominated R&B songstress and a fit one at that.

Today (May 31), the 28-year-old Oakland native left fans gagging after she uploaded pictures of herself in workout gear. While the outfits were eye-catching, onlookers couldn’t help but stare at the ripped abs that occupied the attire.

In an ad for Gymshark fitness apparel, Kehlani opened up about her health journey since 2022. “Fitness has changed my life in the last year,” she wrote on Instagram. “The gym has become something beyond a goal for my physical well-being. It’s an absolute nonnegotiable for my inner wellness! I lobbbbb et.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kehlani (@kehlani)

After starting in a group, Kehlani emerged as a solo artist in 2014 with her project Cloud 19. A year later, she followed the body of work by dropping You Should Be Here. The album included her hit single “The Way” featuring Chance the Rapper.

The talented songwriter continued to wow fans with her music by releasing four additional projects: SweetSexySavage, 2017; While We Wait, 2019; It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, 2020; and blue water road, 2022. “This album did exactly what I wanted it to do,” Kehlani said of her most recent project. “My best critical acclaim, compliments on my risk taking… my growth.. my peace. I didn’t play by any of the rules this time.”

Following the album’s drop, Kehlani embarked on the “Blue Water Road Tour.” Rico Nasty and Destin Conrad joined the “Change Your Life” hitmaker on the five-month-plus trek. Earlier this year, Kehlani announced she wrapped up the global experience. On Feb. 18, she uploaded a few photos of herself and teased her next move in her caption. “Sweet.Sexy.Savage, 2.0. Tour over,” she wrote. “It’s album time.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kehlani (@kehlani)

