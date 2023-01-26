Sol Blume has announced its 2023 lineup today (Jan. 26). The two-day festival is set to return to Discovery Park in Sacramento, California for the fourth year on Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30 with Brent Faiyaz and Kehlani as the headliners.

Ella Mai, Isaiah Rashad, Joey Bada$$, Nao, Sabrina Claudio, Mariah the Scientist, Amber Mark, LaRussell, Rini, Mereba, Rejjie Snow, Alex Isley, Fana Hues, and Christian Kuria are set to perform at the R&B and soul music festival. Jessie Reyez, Pink Sweat$, Chlöe, PinkPantheress, Thuy, Jacquees, Muni Long, Mahalia, Marc E. Bassy, Destin Conrad, Arin Ray, FLO, Coco Jones, Noodles, Zae France, as well as Samaria are listed on the lineup too. Teyana Taylor is slated to be a “very special guest.”

Brent Faiyaz released his second studio album, Wasteland, last summer. The 19-track project features Tyler, The Creator, Alicia Keys, Drake, The Neptunes, Joony, and Tre’ Amani. It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. Meanwhile, Kehlani has been on the road for her “Blue Water Road Trip Tour” in support of her third studio album. She’s made stops all over the U.S., South Africa, Europe, the U.K. and is set to end in Australia on Jan. 31. The 27-year-old’s 13-track album features Blxst, Justin Bieber, SYD, Jessie Reyez, Thundercat, and Ambré.

Tickets for the festival will go on sale for the general public on Monday (Jan. 30) at 10 a.m. PT on Sol Blume’s official website. General admission tickets will cost about $200, while VIP tickets will cost about $400.