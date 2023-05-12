For the past few years, Fendi P has remained one of Jet Life’s most consistent artists via a slew of quality projects for fans to enjoy. Back in April, he added to his impressive catalog with Sumin To Smoke To, a 10-song effort that was produced entirely by Ceez NeckMusik. The two previously worked together on 2021’s Trappin’ Jazz.

One of the bigger standouts from Sumin To Smoke To is the Curren$y-assisted “Like This,” which boasts some of Fendi’s most inspirational bars to date over Ceez’s laid-back vibes.

“Tired of takin’ losses, stay strapped, stayin’ cautious, hung around bosses, drug dealers, and smooth talkers… time to switch the market, crypto coins, what we talkin’? What the label offer? Turn down deals for bigger offers, in negotiations like, ‘Motherf**ker, I’m still talkin’,’ I’ma need an office in this building and a spot to park in…”

A couple of months prior to Sumin To Smoke To, Fendi P teamed up with Cheeze Beatz for the equally impressive LS3. That release also kept features to a minimum with a couple of collaborations alongside Curren$y and fellow New Orleans talent Rob49. Prior to that, he delivered Corner Boy vs. Fendi in 2022, complete with appearances from the likes of Starlito and Smoke DZA.

In an interview with Hype Off Life, Fendi opened up about how he connected with Spitta. “Being on the road, just being around him in the city, and in the same studios,” he explained. “We just started politicking and doing music together. We also have the same manager, so we were always around each other.”

He continued by sharing advice he received from the Jet Life head honcho. “Do whatever you want to do. If it makes sense to you and it fails, at least you did it because you wanted to do it,” Fendi stated. Press play on Sumin To Smoke To below.