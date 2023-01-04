This past Monday (Jan. 2), Fendi P dropped off his first release of the new year with “Never Stop.” The track features an assist from frequent collaborator Curren$y and arrives with an accompanying music video directed by Chawk Films. On the song, Fendi tackles the mellow instrumental and provides a play-by-play of how he handles his business:

“If you lookin’ for some dough, I know just the spot that got a lot/ You want some blow? Blow is all we know/ Come and get a block, he like, you for real? B**ch you stuntin’, ’boutta hang up now/ I been moving fast, might double back, you want this s**t or not/ On the scale, my cousin looking dumb, you got my s**t or not/ While we at it, find another trap, my ATL house too hot, I be riding Porsche and get Dior, she like my s**t a lot”

Fendi P’s last full-length project was last year’s Corner Boy vs. Fendi, a 13-track body of work with guest appearances from Starlito, Smoke DZA, and Curren$y. He also stayed connected with fans by sharing loose singles like “Water My Wrist,” “Tank Dawg,” and “Hella Girls.” Outside of his own offerings, he can be heard on more recent tracks like “Trust Issues” by Curren$y and Fuse, and “Racks In The Safe” with Northstar Grim.

Curren$y had a busy 2022 in terms of music releases. He dropped off four total projects: The Drive In Theatre Part 2, Spring Clean 2, Spring Clean 2 (Deluxe), and Continuance, the last of which was a joint project with The Alchemist. In terms of his most recent guest verses, he spit bars on tracks like “Mint Green” by 38 Spesh, “Editorials” by Jay Worthy, and more.

Be sure to press play on Fendi P’s brand new “Never Stop” music video below.