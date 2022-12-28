Smoke DZA and Curren$y have collaborated frequently throughout the years, creating tracks like “Wish Upon A Star” and “Inhale” featuring Dave East and Styles P. Last week, they returned with their most recent offering, a Monsta Beatz-produced track titled “Park Bench Blues.” On the song, Curren$y sets the tone with his opening verse and even drops a reference to one of his favorite filmmakers:

“Swear you would think Spike Lee was right next to me on this on that park bench when I rolled this/ Write a movie script but it’s all true, this is an account of real events/ That Bentley interior feeling superior, competition is nothing but the inferior/ Andretti an emperor, ninja kicking dust up in the eyes rendering you defenseless/ All of my spaceships is revved up”

Last year, Smoke DZA delivered plenty of music for fans to stay in tune with him, including several volumes of his Ringside series with 183rd, and additional projects like Thanks Again and Hustler’s Catalog 2, the last of which included assists from Dave East, Steven Young, Paris Bryant, Numberz, Benny The Butcher, 24hrs, Chelsea Denise, and more.

Curren$y’s last project was November’s The Drive In Theatre Part 2, which housed features from Jade Angelle, Premo Rice, Rob46, Fendi P, BLU, and I’sis. In addition to his own releases, he has also provided recent assists on plenty of tracks like Cousin Stizz’s “Star Power,” Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., Girl Talk, and Smoke DZA’s “Everyday,” A$AP Ant’s “3AM In New Orleans,” Guapdad 4000’s “Pose,” and many more.

Aside from music, the “Airborne Aquarium” rapper’s main priority is his son. In a recent interview, he opened up about how much he values being a present dad. “I am so happy to know what fatherhood is,” he said. “I find it hard to wrap my mind around the idea of someone not wanting to be close with their child. This is the most rewarding thing I have ever done in my life.”

Be sure to press play on Smoke SZA and Curren$y’s brand new “Park Bench Blues” track down below.