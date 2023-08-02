Today (Aug. 2), Gunna dropped off a new visual for “rodeo dr.” Produced by Angelo Ferraro and Flo, the track sees him flexing his wealth and fashion sense while sending a stern message to those who have criticized his past decisions.
“Told my lil’ brother we pullin’ up, spankin’ these n**gas that thinkin’ we h**s, don’t do no explainin’, don’t know what you thinkin’, but you help a young n**ga grow, you add up thе 10 rings on both of my fingers, I paid like 600 or more, gave out so many bands and bought so many bangers, you ask and the real n**gas know, I been puttin’ that s**t on, showin’ these boys how to dress, and get fresh, and pull up with the h**s, don’t care ’bout no n**ga been sendin’ me threats, on the west, I get love from the Locs…”
The matching clip for “rodeo dr” is directed by Spike Jordan and brings viewers to Los Angeles, where the Atlanta talent hits up different locations as a mob of fans look on. In one scene, a bandaged Gunna seemingly re-creates O.J. Simpson’s infamous highway drive in a white Ford Bronco, leading to increasing amounts of pandemonium in the process. Longtime collaborator Turbo also makes a cameo appearance.
“rodeo dr” is the latest in a string of videos from the YSL-signed rapper’s fourth studio LP, a Gift & a Curse. Consisting of 15 tracks, the well-received project boasted additional contributions from Omar Grand, Cam Griffin, Pooh Beatz, Cubeatz, Fresh Ayr, Kenny Stuntin, Dunk Rock, Aviator Keyyz, and more. That album debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with 85,000 album-equivalent units sold.
Press play on “rodeo dr” below. If you missed it, you can press play on a Gift & a Curse here.
