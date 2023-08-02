Sisqó has finally set the record straight about the relationship he’s had with Beyoncé.

During an interview on VladTV’s new “The Gloria Velez” podcast that was released on Sunday (July 30), the “Thong Song” hitmaker clarified romance rumors that dated back to the time he and Beyoncé posed for pictures together on the red carpet at the 2001 MTV Movie Awards. “No! We were friends,” he said in a comment currently making its rounds on social media. “Me and Beyoncé never dated, but we were just friends when we were younger because we were on a lot of the same tours, because we came out around the same time. I believe they came out in ’97 and [Dru Hill] came out in ’96. So, we were friends. I knew her dad, and her mom, and sister and stuff.”

He also brought up the time in 2014 when Solange reignited the dating allegations with a social media post, days after the infamous elevator moment with herself, Beyoncé and JAY-Z. She posted a photo of Dru Hill and Destiny’s Child in the studio, where the “CUFF IT” singer appears to be staring at Sisqó. “This will be deleted tomorrow, and it’s not because I don’t love Sisqó’s awesome guitar,” Solange captioned the picture.

“All I know is when elevatorgate happened, Solange posted a picture of us,” the Baltimore native told Velez as he shrugged. “I’ll just leave it at that. Then she promptly erased it. It was erased the next day.” You can watch Sisqó’s full interview below: