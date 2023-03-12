Photo: Dave Simpson / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.12.2023

Remember when Sisqó did the most over a pair of women’s underwear in his music video? Well, Black Twitter does. The singer has had fans taking a trip down memory lane all weekend as they dig up all the receipts that prove he did the absolute most throughout the ’90s.

It all kicked off on Wednesday (March 8) when Twitter user Rose Gawd posted a poll asking who was more extra between Sisqó and Ginuwine. Both men have had several over-the-top moments in their videos and live performances, but an overwhelming amount of folks said the “Thong Song” artist was undeniably the most extra of the two with 77 percent of the votes.

Even the Baltimore native knows that he had his fair share of antics. He responded to the viral tweet with, “Me? Extra?” alongside a meme of Jerry from the “Tom and Jerry” cartoon with his signature belly button tattoo, leather pants, studded belt and blonde hair.

The crooner, who is one-fourth of the R&B group Dru Hill, was jokingly called out for starting the platinum blonde hair trend, leaving his mark on every track by loudly singing ‘Yeah,’ finding any and every reason to somersault across the stage and, honestly, just his overall enthusiasm for performing.

In between acting up with everyone else online, the four-time Grammy-nominated vocalist made sure to plug Dru Hill’s current tour. Sisqó is definitely not alone in his antics; group members Nokio, Jazz and Woody were right there with him — hence the popular meme of their hit song “Tell Me” and the iconic sky-high hop they did in the video. Although there is no denying that he took things to an entirely different level when he ventured off to explore success as a solo artist with his 1999 album Unleash the Dragon.

Peep Sisqó being extra in the posts below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Missy Elliott teases new music with Ari Lennox: "It's gonna go up"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.12.2023

Marvel executive says the vision for 'Wakanda Forever' helped land Rihanna on the film's soundtrack

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.12.2023

Nigerian student dancers nail viral recreation of Rihanna's halftime show

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.11.2023

Snoop Dogg puts Death Row Records catalog back on streaming services

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

Chlöe Bailey performs 'Praise This' song at 'ESSENCE' Black Women In Hollywood Awards

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.10.2023

Musiq Soulchild and Hit-Boy join forces for new 'Victims and Villains' album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

'Janet Jackson: Family First' documentary gets green light

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.10.2023

Listen to August Alsina's new album 'Myself'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023

Blxst returns with new 'Just For Clarity 2' EP

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

6LACK drops off new "Talkback" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

Dende takes listeners for a ride on new ''95 Civic' album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.09.2023

August Alsina unveils release date for 'Myself' album

By Jon Powell
  /  03.09.2023

Chlöe Bailey, Coco Jones among Rolling Stone's Future of Music showcase lineup

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.09.2023

Kali Uchis delivers new live performance of "Moonlight"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.08.2023

Mary J. Blige to celebrate hip hop's 50th birthday at 2023 Strength of A Woman Festival

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.08.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Pop
R&B
Sisqo
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Missy Elliott teases new music with Ari Lennox: "It's gonna go up"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.12.2023

Marvel executive says the vision for 'Wakanda Forever' helped land Rihanna on the film's soundtrack

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.12.2023

Nigerian student dancers nail viral recreation of Rihanna's halftime show

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.11.2023

Snoop Dogg puts Death Row Records catalog back on streaming services

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

Chlöe Bailey performs 'Praise This' song at 'ESSENCE' Black Women In Hollywood Awards

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.10.2023

Musiq Soulchild and Hit-Boy join forces for new 'Victims and Villains' album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

'Janet Jackson: Family First' documentary gets green light

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.10.2023

Listen to August Alsina's new album 'Myself'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023

Blxst returns with new 'Just For Clarity 2' EP

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

6LACK drops off new "Talkback" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

Dende takes listeners for a ride on new ''95 Civic' album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.09.2023

August Alsina unveils release date for 'Myself' album

By Jon Powell
  /  03.09.2023

Chlöe Bailey, Coco Jones among Rolling Stone's Future of Music showcase lineup

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.09.2023

Kali Uchis delivers new live performance of "Moonlight"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.08.2023

Mary J. Blige to celebrate hip hop's 50th birthday at 2023 Strength of A Woman Festival

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.08.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
View More