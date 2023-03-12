Remember when Sisqó did the most over a pair of women’s underwear in his music video? Well, Black Twitter does. The singer has had fans taking a trip down memory lane all weekend as they dig up all the receipts that prove he did the absolute most throughout the ’90s.

It all kicked off on Wednesday (March 8) when Twitter user Rose Gawd posted a poll asking who was more extra between Sisqó and Ginuwine. Both men have had several over-the-top moments in their videos and live performances, but an overwhelming amount of folks said the “Thong Song” artist was undeniably the most extra of the two with 77 percent of the votes.

Even the Baltimore native knows that he had his fair share of antics. He responded to the viral tweet with, “Me? Extra?” alongside a meme of Jerry from the “Tom and Jerry” cartoon with his signature belly button tattoo, leather pants, studded belt and blonde hair.

The crooner, who is one-fourth of the R&B group Dru Hill, was jokingly called out for starting the platinum blonde hair trend, leaving his mark on every track by loudly singing ‘Yeah,’ finding any and every reason to somersault across the stage and, honestly, just his overall enthusiasm for performing.

In between acting up with everyone else online, the four-time Grammy-nominated vocalist made sure to plug Dru Hill’s current tour. Sisqó is definitely not alone in his antics; group members Nokio, Jazz and Woody were right there with him — hence the popular meme of their hit song “Tell Me” and the iconic sky-high hop they did in the video. Although there is no denying that he took things to an entirely different level when he ventured off to explore success as a solo artist with his 1999 album Unleash the Dragon.

Peep Sisqó being extra in the posts below.

Sisqo ended his performance at the MTV VMAs asking “Who’s performing next?” 😂 pic.twitter.com/TSLguXun6y — Leo’s Groove ♌ (@Purp_Stax) March 11, 2023

Sisqó. Even his name is extra af. Then add in the platinum blonde hair, belly button tattoo, vocals, dancing. pic.twitter.com/rY95SZ3N5E https://t.co/NCWIV2MgJx — Coolness941 (@Coolness941) March 9, 2023

Sisqo was a different breed. How was is voice so steady jumping like that? A performer, ok? https://t.co/fOus5Sha8x — 𝕚𝕥 𝕨𝕒𝕤 𝕨𝕒𝕣, 𝕚𝕥 𝕨𝕒𝕤𝕟’𝕥 𝕗𝕒𝕚𝕣 (@E_Teezey1286) March 11, 2023

Is this a take on The Man in the Iron Mask?? Lmao I love Sisqo. They don’t do music video production like this no more man. https://t.co/TbUqVHWOvP — Nogitsune (@Myss_Jazz) March 11, 2023

Sisqo sung like it was the last song he was gone ever sing on every track and I’m grateful https://t.co/QRJr7RWF5w — Nogitsune (@Myss_Jazz) March 11, 2023

They are both consistently chaotic but Sisqo is the correct answer. Bruh is always on a million 😂 https://t.co/EQ5DYMcEaX pic.twitter.com/DbkGKwUk9b — Tai Gooden (@taigooden) March 12, 2023

The way my father came home one day when I was 9 and handed me a box of hair bleach and asked me to dye his hair blonde and when I asked why he looked me dead in my eye and said “I wanna look like Sisqo”… https://t.co/SIdI2txdxb — ris (@rissaoftheway) March 12, 2023

How did D’Angelo end up agreeing to this. Sisqó know had to have pushed for the entrance. https://t.co/fG1XlqLK2y — Blake Rogers Wilson (@CasesinVirginia) March 11, 2023

Sisqo really did all of this over a pair of draws 😂 pic.twitter.com/DR2XfZPuwI — FAV ♓️ (@Yafav_Petty) March 10, 2023

I’ll keep saying this… we need to have a conversation about Sisqo not getting the props he deserves for being one of the best entertainers of his time. https://t.co/hsQvgVaY8u — Zayna Allen, Host & Producer (@zaynathebrand) March 10, 2023

Sisqo earned every single dollar he ever made lol https://t.co/KToofKTBEq — Joel D. Anderson (@byjoelanderson) March 11, 2023

Gen Z gotta think its crazy how much money artists/record companies were blowing on music videos in the 90’s and 2000’s. We They gave Sisqo a blank check and let him fight Godzilla for no reason. 😂 https://t.co/c0PVkXI67J — Yung Hans Moleman (@jvstin_f) March 10, 2023