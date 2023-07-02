An active investigation is underway after 30 people were shot, two of whom have been declared dead, early Sunday (July 2) morning in Baltimore. Hundreds were gathered at the Brooklyn Homes community for their annual “Brooklyn Day” when shots rang out around 12:30 a.m.

The decedents are an 18-year-old woman who was pronounced dead at the scene and a 20-year-old man who passed away at a hospital, according to police. A reported 28 others suffered varying degrees of injury, with at least three people listed in critical condition. Four of the victims are being treated in the pediatric emergency department at the University of Maryland Medical Center, and 12 others are under the care of the medical staff at the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, a spokesperson for the medical center confirmed to The Baltimore Sun.

At this time, authorities do not have any suspects in custody and have yet to determine a motive for the mass shooting that took place on the 800 block of Gretna Avenue. A witness who spoke with FOX 45 claimed to have heard 20 to 30 shots fired. “They just kept going off,” said the unidentified individual. Mayor Brandon Scott condemned those responsible for turning the Fourth of July weekend into a bloody scene.

“This was a reckless, cowardly act that happened here and has permanently altered many lives and cost two people their lives,” he said in a press conference early Sunday morning. “I want those responsible to hear me, hear me very clearly: we will not stop until we find you. And we will find you. Until then, I hope with every single breath that you take that you think about the lives that you took and you think about the lives that you impacted here tonight,” continued Scott.

View the latest news report below.