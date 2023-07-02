Photo: Anadolu Agency / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.02.2023

An active investigation is underway after 30 people were shot, two of whom have been declared dead, early Sunday (July 2) morning in Baltimore. Hundreds were gathered at the Brooklyn Homes community for their annual “Brooklyn Day” when shots rang out around 12:30 a.m.

The decedents are an 18-year-old woman who was pronounced dead at the scene and a 20-year-old man who passed away at a hospital, according to police. A reported 28 others suffered varying degrees of injury, with at least three people listed in critical condition. Four of the victims are being treated in the pediatric emergency department at the University of Maryland Medical Center, and 12 others are under the care of the medical staff at the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, a spokesperson for the medical center confirmed to The Baltimore Sun.

At this time, authorities do not have any suspects in custody and have yet to determine a motive for the mass shooting that took place on the 800 block of Gretna Avenue. A witness who spoke with FOX 45 claimed to have heard 20 to 30 shots fired. “They just kept going off,” said the unidentified individual. Mayor Brandon Scott condemned those responsible for turning the Fourth of July weekend into a bloody scene.

“This was a reckless, cowardly act that happened here and has permanently altered many lives and cost two people their lives,” he said in a press conference early Sunday morning. “I want those responsible to hear me, hear me very clearly: we will not stop until we find you. And we will find you. Until then, I hope with every single breath that you take that you think about the lives that you took and you think about the lives that you impacted here tonight,” continued Scott.   

View the latest news report below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
RIP
Shootings

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

French mayor targeted in assassination attempt amid riots after police kill 17-year-old

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.02.2023

Memphis deputy fatally shoots 21-year-old, spurring comparison to the cop killing of Tyre Nichols

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.01.2023

Offset says paying tribute to Takeoff with Quavo was needed for the culture

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.01.2023

Tributes pour in as Christine King Farris, activist and sister of Martin Luther King Jr., dies at 95

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.30.2023

DC Young Fly speaks on support from his brothers and God as he mourns Ms. Jacky Oh

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.30.2023

OceanGate still advertising trips to the Titanic despite deadly submarine expedition

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.29.2023

Plastic surgeon who reportedly performed Ms. Jacky Oh’s final procedure defends his practice

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.29.2023

US medical professionals to examine presumed human remains found at the Titanic-bound submarine wreckage site

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.29.2023

Titanic submarine wreckage arrives in Canada 10 days after fatal deep-sea expedition

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.28.2023

Protests erupt in France after a police officer shot and killed a 17-year-old

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.28.2023

Carlishia Hood accepts Nicki Minaj’s offer to pay for son’s college education following viral Chicago attack

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.28.2023

Daniel Penny pleads not guilty for chokehold death of Jordan Neely

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.28.2023

Check out King Von's latest video for "Robberies"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.28.2023

Carlishia Hood files a lawsuit against the city of Chicago after the arrest of her and her 14-year-old son

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.28.2023

Nicki Minaj wants to provide college support for teen who defended his mother in Chicago shooting

By Jon Powell
  /  06.28.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

French mayor targeted in assassination attempt amid riots after police kill 17-year-old

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.02.2023

Memphis deputy fatally shoots 21-year-old, spurring comparison to the cop killing of Tyre Nichols

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.01.2023

Offset says paying tribute to Takeoff with Quavo was needed for the culture

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.01.2023

Tributes pour in as Christine King Farris, activist and sister of Martin Luther King Jr., dies at 95

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.30.2023

DC Young Fly speaks on support from his brothers and God as he mourns Ms. Jacky Oh

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.30.2023

OceanGate still advertising trips to the Titanic despite deadly submarine expedition

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.29.2023

Plastic surgeon who reportedly performed Ms. Jacky Oh’s final procedure defends his practice

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.29.2023

US medical professionals to examine presumed human remains found at the Titanic-bound submarine wreckage site

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.29.2023

Titanic submarine wreckage arrives in Canada 10 days after fatal deep-sea expedition

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.28.2023

Protests erupt in France after a police officer shot and killed a 17-year-old

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.28.2023

Carlishia Hood accepts Nicki Minaj’s offer to pay for son’s college education following viral Chicago attack

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.28.2023

Daniel Penny pleads not guilty for chokehold death of Jordan Neely

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.28.2023

Check out King Von's latest video for "Robberies"

By Jon Powell
  /  06.28.2023

Carlishia Hood files a lawsuit against the city of Chicago after the arrest of her and her 14-year-old son

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.28.2023

Nicki Minaj wants to provide college support for teen who defended his mother in Chicago shooting

By Jon Powell
  /  06.28.2023
View More