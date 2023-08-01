Today (Aug. 1), Men’s Health published a feature that centers on wellness in hip hop as part of the culture’s 50th anniversary. Wiz Khalifa, Busta Rhymes, Method Man, and Ludacris were among the artists who told the magazine vivid stories about their personal fitness journeys.

In a candid interview that revealed some notable life and career moments, 50 Cent opened up about when he first began to focus on himself physically. “[As a kid,] I didn’t do well in team sports,” he admitted. “I would always identify with why we lost. So it was perfect to get into boxing because there was no one to blame anything on.”

A difficult upbringing and rearing from neighborhood role models further strengthened his discipline. “I learned from people who didn’t have excuses. They looked at it like, ‘Curtis, if you would’ve [trained] like you was supposed to, you wouldn’t have gotten tired in that last round.’ So you can figure it out or go home punch-drunk. I’d rather do the work,” he stated.

At one point, the G-Unit mogul recalled his first time watching the music video for D’Angelo‘s Voodoo standout “Untitled (How Does It Feel).” The female reaction to the clip, which appeared to show the R&B star in the nude, essentially solidified 50’s lifelong commitment to maintaining an exceptional physique. “They were talking about a Brad Pitt line!” he said, an apparent reference to the Troy actor’s abdominal features. “I’m like, ‘Wait, what’s that?! Oh, nah, that’s important!'”

Right now, age seems to be the biggest obstacle for the Queens legend, who celebrated his 48th birthday with the likes of Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine in July. “It’s more important to get back in shape now than it was then,” he admitted. “Simply because I’m getting older. It’s harder.”