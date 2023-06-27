Busta Rhymes is officially in summer mode. On Friday (June 23), the New York giant blessed the masses with a new single titled “BEACH BALL,” a Hitmaka-produced offering that features BIA. The booming cut sees Busta delivering some of his hardest bars to date.

“Think you ’bout to come up? See, them thoughts, you better ignore, f**k you think you’re foolin’ tryna come off like a sweetheart? Think we more than homies? You’s a motherf**kin’… F**k these records up in ways you’ve never seen it before them, bustin’ everybody a** on records when I record ’em, light shinin’, n**ga, lookin’ at me like, ‘Is he God?’ A-ha, make sure you end your s**t when we start…”

The accompanying clip for the track is directed by Michael Garcia. In a single moving shot (and with the aid of special effects), viewers can watch Busta and BIA living it up on a virtual beach. DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, and more also make cameo appearances.

It’s been three years since Busta Rhymes liberated his 10th studio LP, Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God. That project, which boasted assists from Kendrick Lamar, Mariah Carey, and more, became the Flipmode alum’s seventh top 10 on the Billboard 200. Since then, he’s remained on the scene via the well-received EP The Fuse Is Lit and notable contributions to songs like Russ’ “Line Em Up,” Snoop Dogg’s “Murder Music,” and Dr. Dre’s “ETA.”

On Sunday (June 25), Busta received the Lifetime Achievement honor during the 2023 BET Awards, where he shared an emotional speech to all in attendance. “It’s just me trying to do my duty to continue to advance the culture and continue to contribute in a significant way,” he stated. “I see so many people in here that I have known and grown with for a long time. You’re watching me grow, and I love y’all, and I know y’all love me.”

Press play on “BEACH BALL” below.