Basketball player Shareef O’Neal has revealed that he’s spoken to Bronny James as the young athlete recovers from a recent medical emergency.

Today (July 27), Shareef, the son of former Los Angeles Lakers star Shaquille O’Neal, spoke with “Good Morning America.” During the interview, the 23-year-old opened up about talking to Bronny as he discussed experiencing his own health scare when he was 18. In 2018, Shareef was diagnosed with an anomalous coronary artery. It is a condition that can lead to heart failure, chest pains, and possibly cardiac arrest.

Experiencing such an ordeal allowed the G League player to somewhat understand what Bronny is going through. As REVOLT previously mentioned, the recent University of Southern California (USC) signee suffered a cardiac arrest on July 24 at the team’s facility. Knowing the thoughts that could run through an athlete’s head following such a scare has led Shareef to be able to pass down motivational words from his dad to Bronny.