When it comes to sports, Stephen “Steph” Curry may not be the only star athlete in his household in the foreseeable future.

The 35-year-old basketball player is a member of the Golden State Warriors, a four-time NBA Finals champion, and undoubtedly a future Hall of Famer. But Steph is also a devoted husband and father. He shares three children: Riley, 11; Ryan, 7; and Canon, 4, with his wife, Ayesha Curry. Today (July 27), People magazine shared its conversation with the star point guard, where he opened up about his kids taking on different sports.

“I’ve introduced pretty much every sport, for the most part, to all of them,” Steph said. “And Riley, she’s super into volleyball right now. And a light bulb went off, actually, this year, where she’s excited to go to practice, and dribbling or passing the ball around the house and all that type of stuff. So [Riley] found something she loves, and she’s passionate about it, and she loves to work at it.”