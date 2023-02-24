Being married to, Steph Curry, one of the most recognizable NBA players can’t always be easy. Earlier this week, Ayesha Curry stopped by “The Rachael Ray Show” and talked to the host about her fitness journey as a mother compared to his as an athletic superstar.

The couple shares three children: Riley Curry, 10; Ryan Curry, 7; and Canon Curry, 4. “I feel like I’ve been on a journey, I mean since the day I started having kids,” Ayesha dished to the daytime television host. “Once we had Canon, I was like, ‘Alright, now I can lean in and figure this out and figure out what works for me,'” she said referring to the 2018 birth of her son. The 33-year-old has been open about her struggles with weight in the past. In 2019, she even came under scrutiny for openly declaring she longed for the male gaze.

“Something that really bothers me, and honestly has given me a sense of a little bit of an insecurity, is the fact that — yeah, there are all these women, like, throwing themselves [at Steph], but me, like, the past 10 years, I don’t have any of that,” she revealed during an episode of “Red Table Talk.” Ayesha added, “I have zero — this sounds weird — but, like, male attention, and so then I begin to internalize it, and I’m like, ‘Is something wrong with me?'” Since then, she’s been able to do some reflection and identify what works best for her.

“One of the biggest things for me that was a hindrance in a sense was I was competing in my own weird, twisted way in my head with my very athletic husband and thinking that I had to do all of the things that he was doing in order to find my balance and to stay fit. It took me so long to realize that no, my fitness journey and my plan is going to look how that looks for me,” the mother of three told Ray. She noted that although she’s all for “making healthier choices,” the cookbook author “found the best results when [she] kind of loosened up a little bit.”