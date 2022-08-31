Steph Curry returned to his alma mater, Davidson College, on Wednesday (Aug. 31), where he received his diploma, a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology.

Steph, who attended the liberal arts college from 2006 to 2009, was honored with a one-person graduation ceremony. He completed his degree in May following a 13-year absence to enter the NBA draft. During his speech, Steph was overcome with emotion as he described his decision to pursue education at Davidson as the best decision of his life.

He also received a retirement ceremony for his No. 30 basketball jersey, becoming the first player at Davidson to receive this honor. The Golden State Warriors star scored more than 2,600 points during his three seasons at the school and became the all-time leading scorer.

Family and friends joined the NBA MVP to celebrate this milestone, including his father, Dell Curry, who took the podium. “This is awesome, man,” Dell said. “This is good stuff here. Coach, this might be the best day ever to be a Wildcat!”

In May, the school released a statement congratulating Steph on his achievement on its official Twitter account. “Stephen Curry has on many occasions emphasized the importance of education, how much he valued his Davidson College experience, and that he is committed to one semester of classwork,” the statement read. “He re-enrolled at Davidson College for the spring semester. He worked with: two members of the Davidson faculty, a Stanford University professor and a UC Santa Cruz professor who taught Stephen when both were at Davidson.”

The press release continues, “He will receive a Bachelor of Arts degree, with a major in Sociology, with the class of 2022 on Sunday (May 22) but will not attend Commencement. Davidson College looks forward to an opportunity on campus in the future when we can present his diploma.”

Congratulations, Steph!