On Friday (July 21), Ice Spice unveiled the deluxe edition of her breakout EP, January’s Like..? The updated version brought the overall effort to 11 cuts, including the Nicki Minaj-assisted hit “Princess Diana.”

Today (July 26), she drops off a new visual from the aforementioned project for “Deli,” a RIOTUSA-backed offering that keeps with the Bronx emcee’s usual lines about her financial status, sex appeal, and more.

“She a baddie, she showin’ her panty, she shake it like jelly, hunnid bands in Chanely, but I’m still shakin’ a** in a deli, with my b**ch gettin’ deady, he like him a wetty, he want the WAP, but I just want the fetty, and I’m baggin’ his partner, I’m petty…”

The accompanying clip for “Deli” comes courtesy of George Buford, Frederick Buford, and Ice Spice herself. Viewers can see her partying with friends and showing off stacks of money in a Manhattan bodega during the day. When the sun goes down, a massive crowd brings the celebration to the streets.