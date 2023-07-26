Sean Tizzle is bringing his “Dues The Album Tour” to New York City! On Tuesday (July 25), the Afrobeats star took to his social media account to announce that he will be performing live at the historic SOB’s nightclub on Sunday, Sept. 3.

“It is with great pleasure that I announce ‘DUES THE ALBUM TOUR!'” he captioned the event flyer on Instagram. “NEW YORK, STAND UP! [American flag emoji]. SEPT. 3 — SAVE THE DATE.” Tickets are now available for purchase on his official website.

This event is in support of Tizzle’s highly anticipated second studio album, Dues, which was released on Friday, June 16. The 12-track project was a follow-up to his 2014 debut album, The Journey. Although its been a nine-year gap between the two projects, the 33-year-old singer was still working, as he released two EPs — Moving Forward in 2017 and Where You Been in 2021.