It’s been 26 years since Sean “Diddy” Combs released his debut solo album, No Way Out.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on Saturday (July 22), the Bad Boy Records founder credited his late friend The Notorious B.I.G. for inspiring him to become an artist and create the album. “Biggie inspired me to become an artist and make this album, so it’s bittersweet to look back on such a pivotal turning point in my life and career that turned Bad Boy into an unstoppable dynasty and cemented our place in hip hop history!”

Diddy continued, “To have countless hit records from so many timeless artists that became global superstars, it will be hard for anyone to ever create a moment in music that changed the culture like No Way Out! Special thank you to all the artists, producers, [and] writers that helped me along the way to bring my vision to life.”