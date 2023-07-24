Photo: Nitro / Contributor via Getty Images
By Oumou Fofana
  /  07.24.2023

It’s been 26 years since Sean “Diddy” Combs released his debut solo album, No Way Out.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on Saturday (July 22), the Bad Boy Records founder credited his late friend The Notorious B.I.G. for inspiring him to become an artist and create the album. “Biggie inspired me to become an artist and make this album, so it’s bittersweet to look back on such a pivotal turning point in my life and career that turned Bad Boy into an unstoppable dynasty and cemented our place in hip hop history!”

Diddy continued, “To have countless hit records from so many timeless artists that became global superstars, it will be hard for anyone to ever create a moment in music that changed the culture like No Way Out! Special thank you to all the artists, producers, [and] writers that helped me along the way to bring my vision to life.”

No Way Out debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, selling over 561,000 copies in its first week of sales. The LP went on to earn a seven-times platinum certification from the RIAA and a Grammy award for Best Rap Album. The album’s singles also saw huge success, especially “I’ll Be Missing You,” which became the first rap song to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The project, which is the most successful of Diddy’s career so far, was released under the name Puff Daddy & The Family. Of course, “The Family” refers to the guest appearances from his labelmates at Bad Boy Records, including Biggie, Lil’ Kim, the LOX, Mase, Faith Evans, Carl Thomas, and 112. JAY-Z, Busta Rhymes, Ginuwine, Twista, and Foxy Brown also made appearances on the offering.

As previously reported by REVOLT, in June of 2022, Diddy was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Rap
RIP
Sean "Diddy" Combs
The Notorious B.I.G.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Smino heads overseas for "Ole A** Kendrick" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  07.24.2023

Ice Cube opens up about a potential 'Ride Along 3' as he gives an update on his 'Friday' franchise

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.24.2023

Jay Rock connects with Anderson .Paak and Latto for "Too Fast (Pull Over)" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  07.24.2023

"REVOLT Black News Weekly" takes on police tactical units' violence against Black people

By Aqua Boogie
  /  07.24.2023

Ice-T takes "weirdos" to task over conspiracy theories about Jamie Foxx

By Jon Powell
  /  07.24.2023

Dave Chappelle shows off his rap skills at Cincinnati festival

By Jon Powell
  /  07.24.2023

50 Cent brings out Method Man and other actors from his hit shows for "The Final Lap Tour" pre-party in Denver

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.24.2023

Angie Martinez's gratitude for hip hop is limitless because it changed the trajectory of so many lives

By Aria Bell
  /  07.24.2023

Megan Thee Stallion seemingly announces she's back to making music after sharing clip of studio equipment

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.24.2023

Snoop Dogg credits Master P and Martha Stewart for inspiring him to launch ice cream brand

By Jon Powell
  /  07.24.2023

Jazmine Sullivan reveals her mom has passed away

By Oumou Fofana
  /  07.24.2023

Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley to be honored with new monuments on the 82nd anniversary of his birth

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.23.2023

Debate ensues after Real Boston Richey's unauthorized video at FAMU leads to program suspension

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.23.2023

Judge declares mistrial in YNW Melly double murder case

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.22.2023

Quavo digs deep to fuel 'Rocket Power' as a tribute to Takeoff

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.22.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Smino heads overseas for "Ole A** Kendrick" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  07.24.2023

Ice Cube opens up about a potential 'Ride Along 3' as he gives an update on his 'Friday' franchise

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.24.2023

Jay Rock connects with Anderson .Paak and Latto for "Too Fast (Pull Over)" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  07.24.2023

"REVOLT Black News Weekly" takes on police tactical units' violence against Black people

By Aqua Boogie
  /  07.24.2023

Ice-T takes "weirdos" to task over conspiracy theories about Jamie Foxx

By Jon Powell
  /  07.24.2023

Dave Chappelle shows off his rap skills at Cincinnati festival

By Jon Powell
  /  07.24.2023

50 Cent brings out Method Man and other actors from his hit shows for "The Final Lap Tour" pre-party in Denver

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.24.2023

Angie Martinez's gratitude for hip hop is limitless because it changed the trajectory of so many lives

By Aria Bell
  /  07.24.2023

Megan Thee Stallion seemingly announces she's back to making music after sharing clip of studio equipment

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.24.2023

Snoop Dogg credits Master P and Martha Stewart for inspiring him to launch ice cream brand

By Jon Powell
  /  07.24.2023

Jazmine Sullivan reveals her mom has passed away

By Oumou Fofana
  /  07.24.2023

Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley to be honored with new monuments on the 82nd anniversary of his birth

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.23.2023

Debate ensues after Real Boston Richey's unauthorized video at FAMU leads to program suspension

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.23.2023

Judge declares mistrial in YNW Melly double murder case

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.22.2023

Quavo digs deep to fuel 'Rocket Power' as a tribute to Takeoff

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.22.2023
View More

Trending
News

Dr. Dre says he can't take credit for Kendrick Lamar's success: "He’s done everything himself"

“The only thing I can take credit for is opening the door for him because he’s done everything himself,” Dr. Dre said.

By Oumou Fofana
  /  07.17.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collaborates with Black musicians you need to know for "The Link Up" season 2

The Xfinity-sponsored performance series brought the talent together in celebration of Black Music Month.
By Kwasi Boadi
  /  06.19.2023
The Link Up

Coco Jones joins forces with rising Black stars to cover "Real Love" | 'The Link Up'

For this episode of “The Link Up,” Coco Jones delivers a modern twist on an R&B classic with her cover of “Real Love.” Powered by Xfinity. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  06.19.2023
The Link Up

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”

By REVOLT
  /  06.12.2023
Interest

The distinct difference between Afrobeat and Afrobeats

Most people confuse Afrobeat and Afrobeats. Read up as 2Baba, Tiwa Savage, Shatta Wale, and Ivie Ani give their exclusive insight on the topic. Happy Black Music Month!

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.14.2023
Interviews

Sean Paul: Dancehall and reggae are a part of Jamaica's DNA and a way to show the world who we are

Sean Paul spoke about his love for dancehall and reggae, friendship with Beenie Man and much more. Check out the Black Music Month exclusive below!

By Ty Cole
  /  06.21.2023
Interviews

Taylor Rooks is raising the standard in sports journalism as a master of authenticity

In this exclusive interview, Taylor Rooks chats about women taking up space in male-dominated industries, Angel Reese standing her ground, and the meaning of success. Read up!

By Ty Cole
  /  06.09.2023
Interviews

Hosts of "#CareFreeBlackGirl" urge Black women to live authentically and keep evolving

In this exclusive, REVOLT speaks to “#CareFreeBlackGirl” hosts DJ Candy Raine, Rebellious Kiana, Nika, and Shay about their platform, highly anticipated events, and what it means to be 100 percent yourself. Read up!

By Joyce Philippe
  /  06.02.2023
Web3

Web3 | Black musicians who are changing the game and making their mark

In honor of Black Music Month, we take a look at artists who are contributing to and shaping Web3. Check them out below.

By Ashley France
  /  06.09.2023
Interviews

Breland wants to break down barriers in country music while being true to his artistry

“There’s been a ton of collabs between the R&B and the hip hop world..” said Breland. “I think if we’re able to do that within country music with more traditionally perceived, you know, Black genres, I don’t see why it would be any different because the ancestry of these genres is all the same.” 

By Shanique Yates
  /  06.27.2023
Interviews

Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu are excited to embrace freedom and good vibes as duo ChopLife SoundSystem

In honor of Black Music Month, REVOLT caught up with Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu to discuss their new project, its focus on the Amapiano genre, Afrobeats, and much more. Read the exclusive below!

By Terzel Ron
  /  06.12.2023
Interviews

Angel Reese on her critics: "If you're not getting hate, you're not doing something right"

“People will always have something to say… They can’t change anything I do or my perspective of things… I’m going to stand on what I say… That’s just how I move,” Angel Reese tells REVOLT. Read up!

By Ty Cole
  /  06.02.2023
Interviews

Big Freedia: If you're an ally to the Queer community, fight for us

“Keep on helping us break barriers and fight for our rights,” the Queen of Bounce said in this Pride Month and Black Music Month exclusive.

By Ty Cole
  /  06.22.2023
Watch

Memphis in May | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'

In our first episode of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” Alex Hill traverses the grounds of Memphis in May — one of the country’s biggest barbecue competitions — where she talks to the grillers about our history in the culinary craft, and how Kingsford and Preserve the Pit are helping to maintain that legacy and supporting others in doing so.

By REVOLT
  /  06.29.2023
Web3

Web3 | NFT tickets will change the way we experience music festivals forever

NFT tickets allow us to memorialize music festivals as a staple in history with a digital asset that will last for a lifetime. Read up!

By Ashley France
  /  06.23.2023
Interest

Tina Turner was more than the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, she was the blueprint for Black women

For Black History Month and beyond, we honor Tina Turner, our shining star who never allowed the ways of the world to dim her light.

By Shanique Yates
  /  06.16.2023
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 19 best dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards

If there’s one thing you can count on at the BET Awards, it’s head-turning looks.

By Legendary Lade
  /  06.26.2023
Interest

A letter to those whose dads are no longer here in the physical form for Father’s Day

For those whose dads are no longer physically here, Father’s Day weekend is going to be tough. But, I’m writing this letter to let you know you are not alone.

By Isha Thorpe
  /  06.16.2023
Interviews

Doug E. Fresh has some shocking surprises in store for ESSENCE Festival’s hip hop 50 celebration

REVOLT caught up with legend Doug E. Fresh before he celebrates hip hop’s 50th anniversary at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture. The innovator opened up about the event, building with Slick Rick, and much more in this Black Music Month exclusive.

By Jon Powell
  /  06.29.2023
View More
Revolt - New Episodes