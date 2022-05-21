Biggie Smalls has entered the metaverse.

Thanks to web3 company The Brook and Big’s mom Voletta Wallace, fans will soon be able to step into the late great rapper’s world and experience old school Brooklyn in a way like never before.

Ms. Wallace shared the news Saturday (May 21) via her Instagram account.

“I’m humbled and very excited to share what we’ve been working on for 2 years, which is now ready for Biggie fans new and old to enjoy,” she wrote. “Today we bring my son Christopher’s Hyperrealistic avatar in The Brook metaverse to the world.. I believe you will love it as much as I do..”

The announcement arrives on what would have been Biggie’s 50th birthday. Diddy, The Notorious B.I.G. account, The Brook, and others have also shared the visual on social media.

Introducing The Brook, a place in the web3 where Biggie Smalls' legacy lives on forever. First 1000 people to interact will be considered for Whitelist, Discord opening soon!@thenotoriousbig 🎉👑 🐐#TheNotoriousBIG #Biggie #BiggieSmalls #christopherwallace #kingofnewyork pic.twitter.com/exAnf8IVYn — The Brook (@brookverse) May 21, 2022

The video teaser shows a virtual Biggie Smalls in his element. Big Poppa walks through his old stomping grounds on Fulton St. and St. James in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn. A real audio recording of the “Hypnotize” emcee can be heard as he rides in a car through what is described as 90s Brooklyn.

The Brook explained that the metaverse experience will “transport fans to an immersive virtual world defined by culture and driven by hip hop heritage spanning generations, social climates, fashion, style, entertainment and now the future of tech.”

In addition to being able to see BIG, users will also get a front-row seat at gigs and events organized in The Brook

The company said that its virtual platform is a browser-based experience that is accessible on all computers with a basic WiFi connection.

In March, the Christopher Wallace Estate announced the first official Biggie NFT collection in partnership with the Web3 company OneOf. The Brook is also slated to drop a B.I.G. NFT collection on June 3rd.

Check out Biggie’s Hyperrealistic avatar in The Brook metaverse below: